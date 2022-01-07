North Georgia Wildlife Park's baby penguin needs a name. Here's how you can help

Whether the nursery’s color scheme is pink or blue, however, is still a mystery.

According to the zoo’s assistant director Melissa Burns, because male and female penguins are strikingly similar in appearance, their caretakers have to resort to blood work to determine their gender.

“You can’t tell a penguin’s gender by looks — males and females look exactly the same,” Burns said.

Baby Penguin’s lab results are in, Burns said, and they’ll be revealed in a Facebook Live gender reveal party Sunday, Jan. 16 at 6:30 p.m.

In the meantime, the zoo is holding a naming contest via Facebook; folks can toss their favorite male, female and gender neutral names into the virtual hat from which the baby’s name will be drawn.

Opportunities to meet the penguin face to face also abound.

The zoo offers a “Penguin and Friends” encounter, which introduces guests to the chick and some of its feathered friends. Tickets for the experiences can be booked online.

On weekdays when the zoo is closed to the public, guests can also choose between several up-close and personal VIP tours.



African penguins 101

African penguins are an endangered species whose origins lie in the southern part of the continent. Unlike emperor penguins, their larger Antarctic cousins, African penguins’ ideal temperature is 50- to 70-degree weather, making North Georgia an ideal place for their kind to call home, Burns noted.

On average, full-grown African penguins weigh about 6 to 8 pounds, according to Burns. They’re born weighing between 70 and upwards of 1,000 grams, packing on an additional 150 to 200 grams each day during their initial weeks in the animal kingdom.

“Penguins do so much growth in those first two weeks,” Burns said, explaining that such rapid infantile growth bolsters their chances of survival in the wild.