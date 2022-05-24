This Memorial Day tradition is set to return to Gainesville’s Green Street

Memorial Day has been a quiet affair on Gainesville’s Green Street in recent years owing to the COVID-19 pandemic — but no longer.

After a two-year hiatus, the Memorial Day parade is slated to once again cover the thoroughfare in red, white and blue.

Street closures are slated to begin at 8:30 a.m., with the parade to commence at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Gainesville. The route will continue down Green Street and E.E. Butler Parkway, turning onto Spring Street and concluding at the Bank of America building.