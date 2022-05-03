Lula’s Railroad Days preserve tradition, spirit of Americana

Lula’s Railroad Days are here again, tooting their horn this weekend rain or shine.

In its 46th year, the two-day festival is a big to-do for the city of Lula, according to city manager Dennis Bergin.

“It’s a big, big deal. We’ll have people — no exaggeration — line up on Main Street the night before and just leave their cars parked there so they have a good location (to view the parade),” Bergin said. “It’s the craziest thing you’ve ever seen.”

The festivities begin at 5 p.m. Friday, May 6, with food, arts and crafts vendors and a viewing of “Sing 2” at the historic train depot on the city’s Wall Street.

The following day, May 7, the city expects many a folk to flock to Main Street for the festival’s main attraction, the Railroad Days Parade. Slated for 10 a.m., the 1.5-hour affair includes about 100 floats and, in Bergin’s words, is “the coolest thing in the world.”