Lula’s Railroad Days preserve tradition, spirit of Americana

46th annual Lula Railroad Days Festival and Parade
When: 5 p.m. Friday, May 6; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 7
Where: Downtown Lula
How much: Free
More info: cityoflula.com/railroad-days
Lula’s Railroad Days are here again, tooting their horn this weekend rain or shine.
In its 46th year, the two-day festival is a big to-do for the city of Lula, according to city manager Dennis Bergin.
“It’s a big, big deal. We’ll have people — no exaggeration — line up on Main Street the night before and just leave their cars parked there so they have a good location (to view the parade),” Bergin said. “It’s the craziest thing you’ve ever seen.”
The festivities begin at 5 p.m. Friday, May 6, with food, arts and crafts vendors and a viewing of “Sing 2” at the historic train depot on the city’s Wall Street.
The following day, May 7, the city expects many a folk to flock to Main Street for the festival’s main attraction, the Railroad Days Parade. Slated for 10 a.m., the 1.5-hour affair includes about 100 floats and, in Bergin’s words, is “the coolest thing in the world.”
“Big city parades, they’ve got anything and everything as far as floats go,” Bergin said. “Well, we have anything and everything, too, but it’s kind of Americana — you’re not going to see the whoop-de-do floats that you see in the Macy’s (Thanksgiving Day) Parade. I think that’s part of the draw more than anything else. It’s a hometown-type atmosphere.”
The festival itself spans 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, featuring more than 80 vendors dealing in food and wares.
The event is aptly named, as Lula was once a shipping hub for farming and agricultural products. According to Bergin, 28 trains roll through the city every day, most of them about 100 cars long.
Train activity will come to a halt during the parade, which runs parallel to the tracks, and will slow to 15 mph for the remainder of the day’s festivities, Bergin said.
Bergin said if he’s learned anything as city manager, it’s that Railroad Days’ continuing success stems from preserving old traditions by “making things better” year after year without changing “a whole lot.”
“It’s a little bit of Americana that you don’t find anymore,” Bergin said. “I think the greatest thing is the participation from the community, from the churches, from the ball teams. That down-home feeling speaks well of our community. This is the type of community where you can walk down the sidewalks and smell somebody’s apple pie cooling in their window — that’s kind of what Lula is all about.”
For those visiting Lula this weekend, Bergin advises: “Come early and stay late, because it’s a lot of fun all day long.”For more information, visit cityoflula.com/railroad-days.