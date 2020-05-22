How you can help protect Lake Lanier from your couch

You don’t need to leave your couch to save the planet.



Chattahoochee Riverkeeper is hosting its sixth annual Wild and Scenic Film Festival online this year, starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 18.

From the comfort of your home, you can watch a series of short films, each lasting from one to 20 minutes.

Mallory Pendleton, headwaters outreach manager in Gainesville, said people can expect to see around two hours total of award-winning, family-friendly movies about nature, community activism, adventure, conservation and more.

Tickets can be purchased for $12 per household by visiting chattahoochee.org/wildscenic or by texting WSFF to 41444.

Pendleton said $1 from each ticket will be donated to the North Georgia Community Foundation’s COVID-19 Relief Fund. This fund provides grants to nonprofits across North Georgia that are meeting the emergency needs of those affected by the pandemic.