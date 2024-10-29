Hall County Library to offer gentle Santa experience for special needs children Volunteer Mike Hogan played Santa Claus last year for the Hall County Library's Sensitive Santa program for special needs children. His wife, Gail Hogan, assisted. Parents can register Nov. 1 for this year's one-on-one visits. - photo by Courtesy of Hall County Library Parents of special needs children desiring an unhurried, one-on-one Santa experience for their kids can find it at the Hall County Library in December.