Meet critters that crawl, slither and fly at this wildlife festival

Slated for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, the Elachee Nature Science Center Wildlife Festival is an expansion of what was previously celebrated as Snake Day to include various wildlife species.

From snake and reptile species to falcons, owls and birds of prey, this event caters to anyone looking for hands-on experience with “native species found in their backyards, as well as captive exotic species,” according to a press release.