Dive Into a New Year: The 27th Polar Bear Plunge and Paddle is back Taking place on New Year’s Day for the past 26 years, the Polar Bear Plunge and Paddle allows swimmers, thrill seekers, and fans of very cold water, to plunge into Lake Lanier on the first day of the year for a good cause. Photo courtesy of Lanier Canoe & Kayak Club. There are many ways to ring in the new year and the Lanier Canoe & Kayak Club has one of the most unique celebratory affairs around: The Polar Bear Plunge and Paddle.