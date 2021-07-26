8 dog-friendly businesses to enjoy with your best friend in Hall County

Downtown Drafts

Located in the heart of Gainesville, Downtown Drafts is a casual place for you and your pup to kick back and relax. Choose from a wide selection of craft beer and alcoholic beverages and let your dog cool down with a water bowl or ice cream just for canines.

Where: 115 Bradford St. NE, Gainesville

Hours: Noon to 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday; noon to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; noon to 8 p.m. Sunday

2 Dog

Staying true to its name, 2 Dog invites dog owners to sit outside and enjoy a meal next to their pup. The restaurant provides outdoor tables shaded with umbrellas and water bowls for canines. The local favorite offers an array of lunch items like salads, sandwiches, pasta, burgers and more.

Where: 317 Spring St. SE, Gainesville

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday

Pig Tales

Sit lakeside with your dog and chow down on barbecue, wings, burgers, fish and more at Pig Tales. The bar serves up specialty mixed drinks and beer. Dogs are welcome to accompany their owners on the restaurant’s patio.

Where: 6800 Lights Ferry Road, Flowery Branch

Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday-Saturday

Atlas Pizza

Atlas Pizza on Gainesville’s square offers outdoor seating and water bowls for people to dine with their furry friends. The restaurant serves a large selection of salads, pasta and pizza. We recommend keeping an eye on your pizza. Your pup might be tempted to sneak a bite.

Where: 104 Washington St. NW, Gainesville

Hours: 3-8 p.m. Sunday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday

Houndstooth Grill and Bar

Putting the hound in Houndstooth, the restaurant has a covered patio to sit with your dog. Houndstooth offers daily lunch and dinner specials, encompassing a range of American classics like fried chicken sandwiches, burgers, fried shrimp and more. Water bowls are available for canine customers.

Where: 6323 Grand Hickory Drive, Braselton

Hours: 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Smokehouse BBQ

Craving barbecue? Bring your pooch to Smokehouse BBQ for pork, beef, chicken, ribs, hotdogs and barbecue sandwiches. On the side, enjoy their homemade coleslaw, baked beans and banana pudding. The restaurant’s covered porch has rows of tables to dine with your dog.

Where: 3205 Atlanta Highway, Gainesville

Hours: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Bruster’s

You’re not the only one who deserves a sweet treat. Stop by the Bruster’s in Gainesville to pick up a frozen dessert for you and your favorite pooch. Upon request, canines can receive a free, small vanilla cup of ice cream topped with a dog treat. The shop has benches and covered tables.

Where: 165 John W Morrow Jr Parkway, Gainesville

Braselton Brewing Co.



Hours: Noon to 10 p.m. Sunday to Saturday

Braselton Brewing Co. is a pet-friendly establishment with an outdoor patio. The brewpub keeps water bowls on hand and will soon release a treat menu for canines. For the two-legged customers, the business offers a large craft beer and wine menu and selection of comfort food.

Where: 9859 Davis St., Braselton

Hours: 4-9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; noon-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; noon-9 p.m. Sunday