5 events to check out this weekend in North Georgia, Sept. 10-11

Jarrard Burch Foundation Songwriters Show



It’s got a new name but concertgoers can expect the same great country music from this annual event that raises funds for local charities. The concert honors country music songwriter and Georgia Music Hall of Fame member John Jarrard, a Gainesville native, and his longtime friend and music partner, Bruce Burch.

When: 6 p.m. Sept. 10

Where: The Chair Factory, 908 Grove St., Gainesville

How much: $30 per person

Read the story

Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival

A dragon boat competition consists of 20 paddlers and a drummer in the front of each vessel to keep paddlers in sync. Spectators can just enjoy the sights and sounds of the sport that dates back 2,000 years to its origins in China. There will also be Asian cuisine, entertainment, raffles and music.

When: 8:30 a.m. Sept. 10

Where: Lake Lanier Olympic Park, 3105 Clarks Bridge Road, Gainesville

Read the story

Flowery Branch Car Show and Chili Cook-off

There will be close to 200 classic cars along with 25 vendors as well as food trucks at this event in South Hall that is returning after a four-year hiatus.

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 10

Where: Downtown Flowery Branch

How much: Free

Read the story

Elachee Wildlife Festival

Elachee’s Snake Day has expanded to include feathered friends and other wildlife. Festival-goers will be able to interact with live animals, meet and greet ecology and conservation experts through activities and giveaways, visit a petting zoo with farm animals and reach new heights with guided tree climbing.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 10

Where: Elachee Nature Science Center, 2125 Elachee Drive, Gainesville

How much: $5 for members, $10 for non-members

Read the story

Oktoberfest

Celebrate the the longest-running Oktoberfest in the United States with German-style food and drink, music and dancing and, of course, lederhosen. The event goes for weeks, but it just kicked off in Northeast Georgia’s quirky German-inspired town of Helen.

When: Weekends from Sept. 8-28, daily from Sept. 29-Oct. 30; 6-10:30 p.m. weekdays; 6 p.m. to midnight Friday; 1 p.m. to midnight Saturday; 1-7 p.m. Sunday

Where: Helen Festhalle, 1074 Edelweiss Strasse, Helen

How much: $8 per person Monday-Friday; $10 Saturday; free on Sunday as well as for kids 6 and younger and active and retired military with a military ID. Admission is half-priced for kids 6-12.

Read about Oktoberfest and upcoming fall festivals