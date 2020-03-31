You're saving at the pump, but prepare to pay at the butcher: Meat is getting more expensive

Meat markets have experienced a rude awakening this week.

Brad Bowman, manager of Block N Blade Butcher Shoppe in Braselton, said the price of chicken has increased by $1.39 a pound, and beef and pork prices have jumped by an average of $2 per pound. He said the hike in cost includes all cuts of meat, even the more expensive ones.

“We’re trying to keep it (prices) as low as we can, but it’s getting harder and harder,” Bowman said. “It’s going to get worse before it gets better.”

Bowman said the cause for the climbing numbers is a combination of meat plants temporarily shutting down because of a staff-related COVID-19 diagnosis, and having to meet the increased demand of food in grocery stores.

“When a plant shuts down for three to four days, it backs everybody’s orders up,” he said.

Luckily, Bowman said Block N Butcher Shoppe has been able to replenish its stock.

Haydee’s Meat Market in Oakwood and The Collegiate Grill in Gainesville have both witnessed a boost in the price of ground beef chuck.

Luis Sepulveda, owner of Haydee’s Meat Market, said ground chuck now costs him an extra 80 cents per pound.

“I wish I didn’t have to go up on the price,” he said. “But I can’t sell it under cost.”

The Collegiate Grill shared in a recent post on its Facebook page, that the ground chuck it receives each morning has jumped 35% in price. Inside the Collegiate Grill, which recently opened after renovations, in Gainesville, on Friday, March 2, 2018. - photo by David Barnes

“You too, will see this increase in the grocery stores,” the post stated. “So far, it is actually costing us more to be open Monday-Wednesday than we take in. We have been operating at a significant loss on these days.”

The restaurant decided to temporarily adjust its hours to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday through Saturday. The Collegiate Grill will open those days for call-in orders, carry out, Grubhub and Uber Eats.