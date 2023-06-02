This new addition is coming to Hall County’s Jaemor Farms

When one door closes, another tends to open, and the same seems to hold true for Hall County’s Jaemor Farms.
On July 1, the Alto-anchored farm and market will add an eatery to its premises as its sister market and deli location just off I-85 in Banks Crossing — known over the past decade for its handmade sandwiches, salads and corporate meal offerings — closes for business.
The Eatery at Jaemor Farms will be housed in the barn of the Alto location and staffed by the team from Banks Crossing “to begin providing their same delicious meals to even more customers in various communities,” Jaemor said on social media Thursday.
According to farm manager and co-owner Drew Echols, “The No. 1 question inside this driveway here (at the Alto location), not just at corn maze time or strawberry season, is, ‘What do y’all have to eat?’”
Come July 1, The Eatery’s handmade sandwiches and fresh sides, which will be available both at the repurposed barn and inside the market, will provide an answer.
Echols added that Jaemor also plans to hold more pop-up markets in neighboring communities, creating an opportunity for the farm to “serve folks in a different capacity.”
“While we are sad to close our Banks Crossing location, we know that this is going to be an outstanding opportunity for our customers all across Northeast Georgia,” stated agritourism and marketing director Carli Echols. “It’s really providing the same wonderful service, and it’s going to allow our staff and our menu to grow into this facility.”
Jaemor Farms’ Alto market is open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-6 p.m. Sunday year-round.