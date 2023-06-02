This new addition is coming to Hall County’s Jaemor Farms

The Eatery at Jaemor Farms will be housed in the barn of the Alto location and staffed by the team from Banks Crossing “to begin providing their same delicious meals to even more customers in various communities,” Jaemor said on social media Thursday.



According to farm manager and co-owner Drew Echols, “The No. 1 question inside this driveway here (at the Alto location), not just at corn maze time or strawberry season, is, ‘What do y’all have to eat?’”

Come July 1, The Eatery’s handmade sandwiches and fresh sides, which will be available both at the repurposed barn and inside the market, will provide an answer.