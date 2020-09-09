These two restaurant chains are looking to locate in Braselton/South Hall

More dining choices are coming to the Braselton end of Spout Springs Road in South Hall.



A Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders and a Rosati’s restaurant are among the tenants that will be part of a new, two-building development at the site north of Friendship Springs Boulevard, said Joanne Liu, who is developing the site.

Also planned is a Burn Boot Camp, a national fitness chain, Liu said.

Company officials couldn’t be reached for comment.

Florida-based Huey Magoo’s announced in 2018 it was looking to move into the Atlanta market with up to 46 stores and was scouting out locations in Hall County, including Braselton.