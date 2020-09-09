These two restaurant chains are looking to locate in Braselton/South Hall

More dining choices are coming to the Braselton end of Spout Springs Road in South Hall.
A Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders and a Rosati’s restaurant are among the tenants that will be part of a new, two-building development at the site north of Friendship Springs Boulevard, said Joanne Liu, who is developing the site.
Also planned is a Burn Boot Camp, a national fitness chain, Liu said.
Company officials couldn’t be reached for comment.
Florida-based Huey Magoo’s announced in 2018 it was looking to move into the Atlanta market with up to 46 stores and was scouting out locations in Hall County, including Braselton.
“We’re not the big freestanding drive-thrus like Zaxby’s or Chick-fil-A,” said Andy Howard, Huey Magoo’s president and CEO, at the time. “Neighborhood strip center locations — about 2,000 square feet — is what we look for. We like to be near suburban or urban (areas), colleges and high schools. Those are great demographics for us.”
Rosati’s, which serves Italian food and specializes in Chicago-style pizza, has locations in Cumming and Hoschton, according to its website.
Burn Boot Camp says on its website that by the end of 2016, it had more than 300 locations nationally and was “relentlessly on their way to awarding 1,000 locations domestically in their first six years.”
Grading is underway on the site, which is also next to a medical office building. Building permits haven’t been issued yet for the project, said Kevin D. Keller, Braselton’s planning and development director.
Liu said she hopes the project will be completed in 2021.
Initially, Liu had planned for a miniature golf course on the site, but those plans fell through. Liu also has developed a nearby Circle K gas station.