Sliced pizza joint making its way to Oakwood soon

Sliced will soon begin tossing dough in Oakwood.

Jeremy Green and Josh Tedder —owners of the pizza restaurant with locations in Gainesville, Hoschton, Commerce and Buford — plan to open their first franchise at 3458 Winder Highway, in an old bank at the Robson Crossing shopping center.

The restaurant is set to open on Wednesday, July 8. Yanis and Angel Latsis will serve as the location’s franchisees.

When Tedder opened the first Sliced with Green in Hoschton around four years ago, he said they never expected to expand so quickly and open a franchise.