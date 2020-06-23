Sliced pizza joint making its way to Oakwood soon

Sliced will soon begin tossing dough in Oakwood.
Jeremy Green and Josh Tedder —owners of the pizza restaurant with locations in Gainesville, Hoschton, Commerce and Buford — plan to open their first franchise at 3458 Winder Highway, in an old bank at the Robson Crossing shopping center.
The restaurant is set to open on Wednesday, July 8. Yanis and Angel Latsis will serve as the location’s franchisees.
When Tedder opened the first Sliced with Green in Hoschton around four years ago, he said they never expected to expand so quickly and open a franchise.
“It was always in the back of our heads but not our intentions,” Tedder said. “He (Yanis) approached us, and we said we’d be interested if you want to expand our brand for us.”
In love with the restaurant’s concept, both Yanis and his wife took the plunge.
“To me, the most exciting part about opening is the pizza,” Yanis said. “It’s the best pizza I’ve ever had. The people I’ve seen work in all locations, they’re energetic and friendly, and that’s what I want here.”
The Sliced location in Oakwood will keep the same décor, fast-casual atmosphere and simple menu people know from its other locations.
Some of the most popular dishes include the Margherita pizza — which is topped with mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, roma tomatoes and an olive oil drizzle — and the Ol Clifford, which is made with pepperoni, sausage, ham, meatballs and bacon.
“The ingredients, the quality is what we’ve hung our hat on,” Tedder said. “We’re not willing to compromise when it comes to main ingredients, and the atmosphere I think does a lot for it as well.”
Running Sliced in Oakwood won’t be the Latsises’ first rodeo. The two have owned Houndstooth Grill & Bar in Braselton for seven years, and Yanis spent over 20 years as the owner of Outback Steakhouse in Gainesville.
Like most businesses starting during the pandemic, the franchisees hit a road bump in their plans. They intended to open the Oakwood restaurant around late March; however, Yanis said the outbreak forced him to postpone.
"We look at challenges every day in this business,” he said. “The pandemic put us behind a little bit, but I think people still wanted to work.”
Oakwood’s Sliced will include a patio with outdoor seating and a nook filled with arcade games for kids. Unlike the other locations, it will provide a full bar with 14 local beers on tap.
“We’re just extremely excited for him (Yanis) and us,” Tedder said. “I hope the economy and everybody as a whole gets back to some sort of normalcy. What’s more normal than pizza on a Friday night?”
Sliced in Oakwood will be open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.