New Asian restaurant aiming to add variety to Gainesville food scene

An unassuming corner lot will soon be bursting with the flavors of Asian cuisine.
While a number of new eateries have made their debut on or near the downtown square, Asian Seas looks to make its mark at 420 Wall St. in Gainesville, in the same spot The Dawg House and The Chicken Shop once occupied.
Asian Seas
Slated to open: May 18
Where: 420 Wall St., Suite A, Gainesville
Hours: 24/7
More info: asianseas.square.site
A soft opening is slated for Thursday, May 18.
The menu features Asian staples such as vegetable and pork egg rolls, dumplings, fried half chicken and various fried rice dishes, like chicken fried rice and crispy fried rice, which is pan-fried and served with eggs, vegetables and a choice of meat.
The appetizer menu includes spring rolls, fried coconut shrimp, wings served with sweet and spicy sauce, popcorn chicken deep-fried and served in small batches, chicken satay and banh mi. A short baguette sandwich, banh mi can include lettuce and tomato and a choice of meat.
For chicken lovers, the entree menu includes chicken and broccoli stir fry, miso chicken stir fry and a Mongolian chicken meal, which is served drenched in soy and garlic sauce.
There are spare beef ribs and sauteed filet mignon, and for those who like beef in broth, there is the beef stew noodles and beef noodle soup. The latter is also available with both beef and pork, served with rice noodles and vegetables.
For seafood fans, there is the seafood noodle soup and crab vermicelli soup. Both cost between $4.95-$9.95 and are served with or without broth. The main ingredients include noodles and herbs to go along with a choice of meat.
“We are an Asian restaurant serving popular dishes from around the world,” the restaurant’s management wrote in an email to The Times. “Our menu consists of a wide variety of Asian food to choose from at amazing prices.”
Asian Seas is also looking to serve late-night diners, as it will be one of a very few restaurants in the city open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The restaurant’s proximity to the Northeast Georgia Medical Center was one of the reasons for the continued service, management stated.