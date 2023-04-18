The latest on North Georgia BBQ's Gainesville location

The restaurant will be located at 117 Green St., across from The National development and next door to what will be a conference space for the seven-story, 130-room Courtyard by Marriott hotel that is currently under construction. North Georgia BBQ isn’t part of The National, according to Harper.

The restaurant’s construction is underway inside the 86-year-old Walton Jackson building, and will continue to take some time as preservation of the historic building’s interior is near the top of Harper’s list.