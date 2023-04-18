The latest on North Georgia BBQ's Gainesville location

Barbecue fans will have to travel to Cleveland and Dahlonega for North Georgia BBQ menu items for a little while longer. The new Gainesville location is expected to open by “the end of the summer,” according to owner Matt Harper.
The restaurant will be located at 117 Green St., across from The National development and next door to what will be a conference space for the seven-story, 130-room Courtyard by Marriott hotel that is currently under construction. North Georgia BBQ isn’t part of The National, according to Harper.
The restaurant’s construction is underway inside the 86-year-old Walton Jackson building, and will continue to take some time as preservation of the historic building’s interior is near the top of Harper’s list.
The wooden trestles and duct work on the ceiling of the space will remain exposed, along with a pair of skylights previously covered by wooden beams.
“We are trying to preserve as much of the original building as possible,” Harper said. “We are going for an industrial feel, that Texas barbecue feel.”
According to Harper, the restaurant’s dining room will seat 127 and feature a full bar and outdoor seating area. He plans to be open daily to satisfy late-night diners’ needs near the downtown square.
“We want to make this the entertainment center of the square,” said Harper. “We want to elevate this corner of the square.”
North Georgia BBQ offers traditional barbecue options such as smoked wings and ribs, along with signature items such as the pig melt, a grilled cheese sandwich on Texas toast, and the BBQ garden salad made with mixed greens, carrots, onions, cheese and a choice of pulled pork, chicken or turkey.