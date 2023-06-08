By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
The latest on First Watch location in Gainesville
Construction on a new First Watch eatery is underway at the site of the former Atlanta Bread Company in Gainesville. - photo by Donnell Suggs

First Watch is getting closer to opening its new Gainesville location.

Specializing in breakfast, brunch and lunch, the Florida-based chain is expected to open its doors at the Regions Plaza shopping center on Dawsonville Highway in “late summer,” public relations manager Hunter Carpenter told The Times.

“We’re thrilled to serve the Gainesville community in just a few short months,” he said.

The restaurant’s ownership team plans to host a pre-opening event the weekend before the still-to-be-determined opening date. 

“The community will be invited to enjoy a complimentary fresh, made-to-order breakfast, brunch or lunch entree as well as coffee or a beverage of their choice,” Carpenter added. 

The restaurant serves signature menu items such as “million dollar bacon” — four slices of hardwood smoked bacon glazed with brown sugar, black pepper, cayenne and maple syrup drizzle — and strawberry tres leches French toast.

Architectural plans to renovate the  space previously occupied by Atlanta Bread Company, which closed last year, have been submitted to the city of Gainesville, according to Matt Tate, Gainesville’s deputy director of community and economic development, and construction is underway.

First Watch will be located next door to the recently opened Crumbl Cookies.

The franchise already has an established footprint in the area with a restaurant at 3687 Buford Drive in Buford.

