Kitchen Inspections: June 8-13

The following are among the food service establishments inspected by the Hall County Environmental Health Department. Food service establishments are given a letter grade that coincides with a percentile: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” (69 and below).
Inspections (and their frequency) of a food service establishment are conducted based on risk categorization. The risk type is determined by the menu items served, the food preparation processes performed and the previous food safety history in the food service establishment.
A new food service establishment that has never served food must score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. When a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued. To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance. Permits must be posted in public view at all times.
Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment. Copies of the rules are available at the Hall County Environmental Health Office.
The rules and regulations are also available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.
To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Hall County Environmental Health Department at 770-531-3973.
June 13
El Ranchito Mexican Restaurant
Location: 1830 Atlanta Highway, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Taco Bell #4317
Location: 1409 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville
Score: 96, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Holiday Inn Express and Suites
Location: 4951 Bristol Industrial Way, Buford
Score: 96, Grade: A
Inspector: Libby Harrell
Wendy’s #15
Location: 3646 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville
Score: 91, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
Sherry’s Bait & Barbecue
Location: 2807 Dawsonville Highway, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Libby Harrell
Sherry’s Bait & Barbecue - Mobile
Location: 2807 Dawsonville Highway, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Libby Harrell
El Patron Family Mexican Restaurant
Location: 250 John W. Morrow Jr. Parkway, Suite 104, Gainesville
Score: 98, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Taqueria Lupita - Food Truck #1
Location: 2988 Gillsville Highway, Suite 108, Gainesville
Score: 98, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Taqueria Lupita - Food Truck #2
Location: 2988 Gillsville Highway, Suite 108, Gainesville
Score: 98, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
June 12
Subway #24720
Location: 4977 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford
Score: 90, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Blackstrap
Location: 852 Main St. SW, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh
Soco South Coastal Grill
Location: 1701 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
June 9
Aurelio’s Mexican Restaurant
Location: 4830 Golden Parkway, Suite A, Buford
Score: 91, Grade: A
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh
Boarding Pass Coffee
Location: 106 Spring St. SW, Suite 140, Gainesville
Score: 97, Grade: A
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh
June 8
Chili’s Grill & Bar
Location: 5851 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch
Score: 92, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
Chick-fil-A at Robson Crossing
Location: 3405 Atlanta Highway, Flowery Branch
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
At the Tracks Restaurant
Location: 6009 Main St., Lula
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Napoli’s Pizza
Location: 6018 Athens St., Lula
Score: 99, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Jameson Inn
Location: 3530 Thurmon Tanner Parkway, Oakwood
Score: 100, Grade: AInspector: Adetayo Adewolu