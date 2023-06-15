By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Kitchen Inspections: June 8-13
10282022 TAQUERIA 8.jpg

The following are among the food service establishments inspected by the Hall County Environmental Health Department. Food service establishments are given a letter grade that coincides with a percentile: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” (69 and below).

Inspections (and their frequency) of a food service establishment are conducted based on risk categorization. The risk type is determined by the menu items served, the food preparation processes performed and the previous food safety history in the food service establishment.

A new food service establishment that has never served food must score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. When a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued. To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance. Permits must be posted in public view at all times. 

Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment. Copies of the rules are available at the Hall County Environmental Health Office. 

The rules and regulations are also available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.

To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Hall County Environmental Health Department at 770-531-3973.

June 13

El Ranchito Mexican Restaurant

Location: 1830 Atlanta Highway, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Taco Bell #4317

Location: 1409 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville

Score: 96, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Holiday Inn Express and Suites

Location: 4951 Bristol Industrial Way, Buford

Score: 96, Grade: A

Inspector: Libby Harrell

Wendy’s #15

Location: 3646 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville

Score: 91, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

Sherry’s Bait & Barbecue

Location: 2807 Dawsonville Highway, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Libby Harrell

Sherry’s Bait & Barbecue - Mobile

Location: 2807 Dawsonville Highway, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Libby Harrell

El Patron Family Mexican Restaurant

Location: 250 John W. Morrow Jr. Parkway, Suite 104, Gainesville

Score: 98, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Taqueria Lupita - Food Truck #1

Location: 2988 Gillsville Highway, Suite 108, Gainesville

Score: 98, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Taqueria Lupita - Food Truck #2

Location: 2988 Gillsville Highway, Suite 108, Gainesville

Score: 98, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

June 12

Subway #24720

Location: 4977 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford

Score: 90, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Blackstrap

Location: 852 Main St. SW, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh

Soco South Coastal Grill

Location: 1701 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

June 9

Aurelio’s Mexican Restaurant

Location: 4830 Golden Parkway, Suite A, Buford

Score: 91, Grade: A

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh

Boarding Pass Coffee

Location: 106 Spring St. SW, Suite 140, Gainesville

Score: 97, Grade: A

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh

June 8

Chili’s Grill & Bar

Location: 5851 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch

Score: 92, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

Chick-fil-A at Robson Crossing

Location: 3405 Atlanta Highway, Flowery Branch

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

At the Tracks Restaurant

Location: 6009 Main St., Lula

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Napoli’s Pizza

Location: 6018 Athens St., Lula

Score: 99, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Jameson Inn

Location: 3530 Thurmon Tanner Parkway, Oakwood

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu