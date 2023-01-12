Kitchen Inspections: Jan. 5-11

The following are among the food service establishments inspected by the Hall County Environmental Health Department. Food service establishments are given a letter grade that coincides with a percentile: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” (69 and below).
Inspections (and their frequency) of a food service establishment are conducted based on risk categorization. The risk type is determined by the menu items served, the food preparation processes performed and the previous food safety history in the food service establishment.
A new food service establishment that has never served food must score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. When a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued. To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance. Permits must be posted in public view at all times.
Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment. Copies of the rules are available at the Hall County Environmental Health Office.
The rules and regulations are also available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.
To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Hall County Environmental Health Department at 770-531-3973.
Jan. 11
McDonald’s Restaurant #1634
Location: 707 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Gainesville
Score: 95, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Chicopee Woods Golf Course
Location: 2515 Atlanta Highway, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
The Inn Between Delicatessen
Location: 965 Riverside Drive, Gainesville
Score: 96, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Las Palomas
Location: 3050 Athens Highway, Gainesville
Score: 98, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
Chick-fil-A @ Guilford
Location: 1240 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Pueblos Mexican Cuisine
Location: 3630 Thompson Bridge Road, Suite 1, Gainesville
Score: 92, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
El Caldero Dominican Restaurant
Location: 2550 Atlanta Highway, Suite 900, Gainesville
Score: 96, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
The Ville Nutrition
Location: 950 Washington St., Suite D, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Subway #28943
Location: 5160 Cleveland Highway, Suite C, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
Jan. 10
Napoli’s Pizza
Location: 3640 Mundy Mill Road, Suite 116, Gainesville
Score: 96, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
Mac’s Pit Stop Grill
Location: 4251 Winder Highway, Flowery Branch
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Subway #26703
Location: 2120 Friendship Road, Buford
Score: 92, Grade A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Peking Garden II
Location: 7338 Spout Springs Road, Suite A2, Flowery Branch
Score: 96, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
Si Fu Ginger
Location: 4009 Winder Highway, Suite 290, Flowery Branch
Score: 85, Grade: B
Inspector: Kierstan Green
The Draztic Aztec Food Truck
Base of operations: Flowery Branch
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Jan. 9
O’Charley’s #256
Location: 1711 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville
Score: 98, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
Wings & Philly
Location: 2115 Athens St., Gainesville
Score: 90, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
WNB Factory
Location: 1943 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Suite 700, Gainesville
Score: 96, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Domino’s #4101
Location: 4018 Mundy Mill Road, Oakwood
Score: 98, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Branch House Tavern and Food Truck
Location: 5466 McEver Road, Flowery Branch
Score: 97, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
Jan. 6
Zaxby’s #18801
Location: 3724 Mundy Mill Road, Oakwood
Score: 91, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Taco Bell #32652
Location: 3615 Mundy Mill Road, Oakwood
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Taqueria Tsunami
Location: 106 Spring St. SW, Gainesville
Score: 96, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
Jan. 5
G Sisters Restaurant & Kettle Corn
Location: 1986 McEver Road, Suite A, Buford
Score: 96, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
McAlister’s Deli
Location: 1979 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Suite 106, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu