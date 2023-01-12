By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Kitchen Inspections: Jan. 5-11
The following are among the food service establishments inspected by the Hall County Environmental Health Department. Food service establishments are given a letter grade that coincides with a percentile: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” (69 and below).

Inspections (and their frequency) of a food service establishment are conducted based on risk categorization. The risk type is determined by the menu items served, the food preparation processes performed and the previous food safety history in the food service establishment.

A new food service establishment that has never served food must score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. When a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued. To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance. Permits must be posted in public view at all times. 

Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment. Copies of the rules are available at the Hall County Environmental Health Office. 

The rules and regulations are also available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.

To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Hall County Environmental Health Department at 770-531-3973.

Jan. 11

McDonald’s Restaurant #1634

Location: 707 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Gainesville

Score: 95, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Chicopee Woods Golf Course

Location: 2515 Atlanta Highway, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

The Inn Between Delicatessen

Location: 965 Riverside Drive, Gainesville

Score: 96, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Las Palomas

Location: 3050 Athens Highway, Gainesville

Score: 98, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

Chick-fil-A @ Guilford

Location: 1240 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Pueblos Mexican Cuisine

Location: 3630 Thompson Bridge Road, Suite 1, Gainesville

Score: 92, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

El Caldero Dominican Restaurant

Location: 2550 Atlanta Highway, Suite 900, Gainesville

Score: 96, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

The Ville Nutrition

Location: 950 Washington St., Suite D, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Subway #28943

Location: 5160 Cleveland Highway, Suite C, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

Jan. 10

Napoli’s Pizza

Location: 3640 Mundy Mill Road, Suite 116, Gainesville

Score: 96, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

Mac’s Pit Stop Grill

Location: 4251 Winder Highway, Flowery Branch

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Subway #26703

Location: 2120 Friendship Road, Buford

Score: 92, Grade A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Peking Garden II

Location: 7338 Spout Springs Road, Suite A2, Flowery Branch

Score: 96, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford 

Si Fu Ginger

Location: 4009 Winder Highway, Suite 290, Flowery Branch

Score: 85, Grade: B

Inspector: Kierstan Green

The Draztic Aztec Food Truck

Base of operations: Flowery Branch

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Jan. 9

O’Charley’s #256

Location: 1711 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville

Score: 98, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

Wings & Philly

Location: 2115 Athens St., Gainesville

Score: 90, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

WNB Factory

Location: 1943 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Suite 700, Gainesville

Score: 96, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Domino’s #4101

Location: 4018 Mundy Mill Road, Oakwood

Score: 98, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Branch House Tavern and Food Truck

Location: 5466 McEver Road, Flowery Branch

Score: 97, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

Jan. 6

Zaxby’s #18801

Location: 3724 Mundy Mill Road, Oakwood

Score: 91, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Taco Bell #32652

Location: 3615 Mundy Mill Road, Oakwood

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Taqueria Tsunami

Location: 106 Spring St. SW, Gainesville

Score: 96, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

Jan. 5

G Sisters Restaurant & Kettle Corn

Location: 1986 McEver Road, Suite A, Buford

Score: 96, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

McAlister’s Deli

Location: 1979 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Suite 106, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu