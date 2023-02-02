By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Kitchen Inspections: Jan. 26-Feb. 1
The following are among the food service establishments inspected by the Hall County Environmental Health Department. Food service establishments are given a letter grade that coincides with a percentile: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” (69 and below).

Inspections (and their frequency) of a food service establishment are conducted based on risk categorization. The risk type is determined by the menu items served, the food preparation processes performed and the previous food safety history in the food service establishment. 

A new food service establishment that has never served food must score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. When a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued. To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance. Permits must be posted in public view at all times. 

Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment. Copies of the rules are available at the Hall County Environmental Health Office. 

The rules and regulations are also available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.

To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Hall County Environmental Health Department at 770-531-3973.

Feb. 1

New Horizons Limestone

Location: 2020 Beverly Road NE, Gainesville

Score: 96, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

Double D Burger

Location: 2236 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Gainesville

Score: 90, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Double D Burger Mobile Unit #1

Location: 2236 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Lanier Technical College - Hall Conference Center

Location: 2565 Lanier Tech Drive, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

Burger and Shake 2

Location: 5866 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Firehouse Subs #801

Location: 5900 Spout Springs Road, Suite R-18, Flowery Branch

Score: 93, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Jan. 31

M & M Down Home Catering

Location: 996 Athens St., Suite D, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Cook Out Restaurant

Location: 719 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Gainesville

Score: 96, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Mellow Mushroom

Location: 700 Green St., Gainesville

Score: 99, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Jan. 30

Coffee Shop at Lawrence Pharmacy

Location: 631 Broad St., Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Bright Spot

Location: 743 Spring St., Gainesville

Score: 91, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Big Burritos - Food Truck 1

Location: 3652 Wallis Road, Flowery Branch

Score: 96, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

Scooter’s Coffee

Location: 2010 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

Jan. 27

Arby’s #5421

Location: 3652 Mundy Mill Road, Gainesville

Score: 99, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

Atlas Pizza

Location: 104 Washington St. NW, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Royal Lakes Restaurant/Catering

Location: 4700 Royal Lake Drive, Flowery Branch

Score: 93, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

Pico’s Hot Dogs

Base of operations: Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

Panda Express #2936

Location: 418 Pearl Nix Parkway SW, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

Road Atlas Pizza - Mobile Unit

Base of operations: 104 Washington St. NW, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Kairos Cafe

Location: 1870 Atlanta Highway, Suite E, Gainesville

Scorre: 85, Grade: B

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Bullseye Burgers & Chicken

Location: 4009 Winder Highway, Suite 250, Gainesville

Score: 97, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Jan. 26

Quillians Grill

Location: 4930 Cleveland Highway, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Woody’s Pharmacy

Location: 5226 Dahlonega Highway, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Burger King #3800

Location: 806 Athens St., Gainesville

Score: 92, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

El Sombrero #11

Location: 891 Dawsonville Highway, Suite 110, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

Mr. Edd’s Pizza Plus

Location: 5205 Cleveland Highway, Suite 5, Clermont

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Buffalo Wild Wings #398

Location: 1185 Dawsonville Highway NW, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

Dunkin Donuts

Location: 1191 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville

Score: 96, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford