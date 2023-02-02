Kitchen Inspections: Jan. 26-Feb. 1

The following are among the food service establishments inspected by the Hall County Environmental Health Department. Food service establishments are given a letter grade that coincides with a percentile: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” (69 and below).
Inspections (and their frequency) of a food service establishment are conducted based on risk categorization. The risk type is determined by the menu items served, the food preparation processes performed and the previous food safety history in the food service establishment.
A new food service establishment that has never served food must score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. When a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued. To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance. Permits must be posted in public view at all times.
Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment. Copies of the rules are available at the Hall County Environmental Health Office.
The rules and regulations are also available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.
To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Hall County Environmental Health Department at 770-531-3973.
Feb. 1
New Horizons Limestone
Location: 2020 Beverly Road NE, Gainesville
Score: 96, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
Double D Burger
Location: 2236 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Gainesville
Score: 90, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Double D Burger Mobile Unit #1
Location: 2236 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Lanier Technical College - Hall Conference Center
Location: 2565 Lanier Tech Drive, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
Burger and Shake 2
Location: 5866 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Firehouse Subs #801
Location: 5900 Spout Springs Road, Suite R-18, Flowery Branch
Score: 93, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Jan. 31
M & M Down Home Catering
Location: 996 Athens St., Suite D, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Cook Out Restaurant
Location: 719 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Gainesville
Score: 96, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Mellow Mushroom
Location: 700 Green St., Gainesville
Score: 99, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Jan. 30
Coffee Shop at Lawrence Pharmacy
Location: 631 Broad St., Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Bright Spot
Location: 743 Spring St., Gainesville
Score: 91, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Big Burritos - Food Truck 1
Location: 3652 Wallis Road, Flowery Branch
Score: 96, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
Scooter’s Coffee
Location: 2010 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
Jan. 27
Arby’s #5421
Location: 3652 Mundy Mill Road, Gainesville
Score: 99, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
Atlas Pizza
Location: 104 Washington St. NW, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Royal Lakes Restaurant/Catering
Location: 4700 Royal Lake Drive, Flowery Branch
Score: 93, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
Pico’s Hot Dogs
Base of operations: Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
Panda Express #2936
Location: 418 Pearl Nix Parkway SW, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
Road Atlas Pizza - Mobile Unit
Base of operations: 104 Washington St. NW, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Kairos Cafe
Location: 1870 Atlanta Highway, Suite E, Gainesville
Scorre: 85, Grade: B
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Bullseye Burgers & Chicken
Location: 4009 Winder Highway, Suite 250, Gainesville
Score: 97, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Jan. 26
Quillians Grill
Location: 4930 Cleveland Highway, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Woody’s Pharmacy
Location: 5226 Dahlonega Highway, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Burger King #3800
Location: 806 Athens St., Gainesville
Score: 92, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
El Sombrero #11
Location: 891 Dawsonville Highway, Suite 110, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
Mr. Edd’s Pizza Plus
Location: 5205 Cleveland Highway, Suite 5, Clermont
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Buffalo Wild Wings #398
Location: 1185 Dawsonville Highway NW, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
Dunkin Donuts
Location: 1191 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville
Score: 96, Grade: AInspector: Liz Clifford