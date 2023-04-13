Kitchen Inspections: April 6-12

The following are among the food service establishments inspected by the Hall County Environmental Health Department. Food service establishments are given a letter grade that coincides with a percentile: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” (69 and below).
Inspections (and their frequency) of a food service establishment are conducted based on risk categorization. The risk type is determined by the menu items served, the food preparation processes performed and the previous food safety history in the food service establishment.
A new food service establishment that has never served food must score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. When a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued. To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance. Permits must be posted in public view at all times.
Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment. Copies of the rules are available at the Hall County Environmental Health Office.
The rules and regulations are also available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.
To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Hall County Environmental Health Department at 770-531-3973.
April 12
Mount Vernon Elementary
Location: 4844 Jim Hood Road, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Lakeview Academy
Location: 796 Lakeview Drive, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
North Hall Middle School
Location: 4856 Rilla Road, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
E.E. Butler Head Start/Pre-K
Location: 1300 Athens St. SE, Gainesville
Score: 98, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
North Hall High School
Location: 4885 Mount Vernon Road, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Lanier Career Center
Location: 2723 Tumbling Creek, Suite A, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Chestnut Mountain Creative School of Inquiry
Location: 4841 Union Church Road, Flowery Branch
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
Shazzy’s Bar & Grill
Location: 4949 Lanier Islands Parkway, Suite 111-112, Buford
Score: 96, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
Your Pie #98
Location: 4860 Golden Parkway, Suite C, Buford
Score: 98, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
Cotto
Location: 106 Spring St., Suite 101, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
April 11
Gainesville Civic Center
Location: 830 Green St., Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Firehouse Subs
Location: 3650 Mundy Mill Road, Gainesville
Score: 95, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Kona Ice of Greater Gainesville - Base of Operation
Location: 636 Industrial Blvd., Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
Kona Ice of Greater Gainesville - Mobile 1
Location: 636 Industrial Blvd., Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh
Kona Ice of Greater Gainesville - Mobile 2
Location: 636 Industrial Blvd., Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Libby Harrell
Scooter’s Coffee
Location: 2010 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville
Score: 98, Grade: A
Inspector: Libby Harrell
April 10
Pig Tales Lake Lanier
Location: 6800 Lights Ferry Road, Flowery Branch
Score: 96, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
East Hall Middle School
Location: 4120 East Hall Road, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
East Hall High School
Location: 3534 East Hall Road, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
C.W. Davis Middle School
Location: 4335 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
Lanier Charter Career Academy Unit A Bistro
Location: 2719 Tumbling Creek Road, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
Lanier Charter Career Academy Unit B Bakery
Location: 2719 Tumbling Creek Road, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh
Break Water Grill
Location: 4856 Hog Mountain Road, Flowery Branch
Score: 96, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
April 6
Branch House Tavern
Location: 5466 McEver Road, Flowery Branch
Score: 97, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
American Deli
Location: 3885 Mundy Mill Road, Suite 109, Oakwood
Score: 94, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
Lightway Recovery Wellness Center
Location: 6593 McEver Road, Flowery Branch
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen
Location: 3474 Winder Highway, Flowery Branch
Score: 98, Grade: A
Inspector: Libby Harrell
Game Changer
Location: 7000 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Boarding Pass Coffee
Location: 106 Spring St. SW, Suite 140, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh