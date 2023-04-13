By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Kitchen Inspections: April 6-12
The following are among the food service establishments inspected by the Hall County Environmental Health Department. Food service establishments are given a letter grade that coincides with a percentile: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” (69 and below).

Inspections (and their frequency) of a food service establishment are conducted based on risk categorization. The risk type is determined by the menu items served, the food preparation processes performed and the previous food safety history in the food service establishment.

A new food service establishment that has never served food must score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. When a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued. To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance. Permits must be posted in public view at all times. 

Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment. Copies of the rules are available at the Hall County Environmental Health Office. 

The rules and regulations are also available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.

To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Hall County Environmental Health Department at 770-531-3973.

April 12

Mount Vernon Elementary

Location: 4844 Jim Hood Road, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Lakeview Academy

Location: 796 Lakeview Drive, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

North Hall Middle School

Location: 4856 Rilla Road, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

E.E. Butler Head Start/Pre-K

Location: 1300 Athens St. SE, Gainesville

Score: 98, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

North Hall High School

Location: 4885 Mount Vernon Road, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Lanier Career Center

Location: 2723 Tumbling Creek, Suite A, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Chestnut Mountain Creative School of Inquiry

Location: 4841 Union Church Road, Flowery Branch

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

Shazzy’s Bar & Grill

Location: 4949 Lanier Islands Parkway, Suite 111-112, Buford

Score: 96, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

Your Pie #98

Location: 4860 Golden Parkway, Suite C, Buford

Score: 98, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

Cotto

Location: 106 Spring St., Suite 101, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

April 11

Gainesville Civic Center

Location: 830 Green St., Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Firehouse Subs

Location: 3650 Mundy Mill Road, Gainesville

Score: 95, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Kona Ice of Greater Gainesville - Base of Operation

Location: 636 Industrial Blvd., Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

Kona Ice of Greater Gainesville - Mobile 1

Location: 636 Industrial Blvd., Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh

Kona Ice of Greater Gainesville - Mobile 2

Location: 636 Industrial Blvd., Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Libby Harrell

Scooter’s Coffee

Location: 2010 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville

Score: 98, Grade: A

Inspector: Libby Harrell

April 10

Pig Tales Lake Lanier

Location: 6800 Lights Ferry Road, Flowery Branch

Score: 96, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

East Hall Middle School

Location: 4120 East Hall Road, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

East Hall High School

Location: 3534 East Hall Road, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

C.W. Davis Middle School

Location: 4335 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

Lanier Charter Career Academy Unit A Bistro

Location: 2719 Tumbling Creek Road, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

Lanier Charter Career Academy Unit B Bakery

Location: 2719 Tumbling Creek Road, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh

Break Water Grill

Location: 4856 Hog Mountain Road, Flowery Branch

Score: 96, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

April 6

Branch House Tavern

Location: 5466 McEver Road, Flowery Branch

Score: 97, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

American Deli

Location: 3885 Mundy Mill Road, Suite 109, Oakwood

Score: 94, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

Lightway Recovery Wellness Center

Location: 6593 McEver Road, Flowery Branch

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

Location: 3474 Winder Highway, Flowery Branch

Score: 98, Grade: A

Inspector: Libby Harrell

Game Changer

Location: 7000 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Boarding Pass Coffee

Location: 106 Spring St. SW, Suite 140, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh