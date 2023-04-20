Kitchen Inspections: April 13-19

A new food service establishment that has never served food must score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. When a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued. To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance. Permits must be posted in public view at all times.



Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment. Copies of the rules are available at the Hall County Environmental Health Office.

The rules and regulations are also available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.

To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Hall County Environmental Health Department at 770-531-3973.

April 19

White Sulphur Elementary

Location: 2480 Old Cornelia Highway, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

Howard E. Ivester Early College

Location: 1 Sixth St., Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Gainesville-Hall County Meals on Wheels

Location: 430 Prior St., Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Waffle House #1554

Location: 4770 Friendship Road, Buford

Score: 90, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

La Estacion Restaurant & Grill

Location: 920 Main St., Gainesville

Score: 88, Grade: B

Inspector: Liz Clifford

El Centinela Mexican Restaurant 4

Location: 7380 Spout Springs Road, Suite 170, Flowery Branch

Score: 96, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

Frances Meadows Aquatic and Community Center

Location: 1545 Community Way, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh

Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton

Location: 1400 River Place, Braselton

Score: 98, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

Gainesville-Hall County Senior Center

Location: 434 Prior St., Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

The Twisted Oar

Location: 6900 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford

Score: 91, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Chick-fil-A Robson Crossing at University of North Georgia

Location: 3820 Mundy Mill Road, Oakwood

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

April 18

La Parrilla Mexican Restaurant

Location: 3446 Winder Highway, Suite O, Flowery Branch

Score: 96, Grade: A

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh

World Language Academy at Chestnut Mountain

Location: 4670 Winder Highway, Flowery Branch

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

Hampton Inn

Location: 450 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Gainesville

Score: 95, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

Los Carrillo’s Restaurant

Location: 503 Atlanta Highway, Gainesville

Score: 90, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Bell Minor Home

Location: 2200 Old Hamilton Place, Gainesville

Score: 96, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

The Oaks at Braselton

Location: 5373 Thompson Mill Road, Hoschton

Score: 93, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

Sonic #4909

Location: 3415 Atlanta Highway, Flowery Branch

Score: 96, Grade: A

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh

Caffeine & Octane’s Lanier Raceway

Location: 5301 Winder Highway, Braselton

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

April 17

Martin Technology Academy of Math and Science

Location: 4216 Martin Road, Flowery Branch

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh

The Oaks at Limestone

Location: 2560 Flintridge Road, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Cheeseburger Bobby’s

Location: 5855 Spout Springs Road, Suite A-408, Flowery Branch

Score: 95, Grade: A

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh

Ashton Senior Living - Gainesville

Location: 1012 Enota Ave., Gainesville

Score: 94, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Starbucks Coffee #56073

Location: 5748 Old Winder Highway, Suite 100, Braselton

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

The Landings of Gainesville

Location: 2030 Windward Lane, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Smoky Springs

Location: 940 S. Enota Drive, Gainesville

Score: 99, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

April 14

West Hall High School

Location: 5500 McEver Road, Oakwood

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Chestatee Academy of Inquiry and Talent Development

Location: 2740 Fran Mar Drive, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

Reunion Country Club

Location: 5609 Grand Reunion Drive, Hoschton

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

Coastal Breeze

Location: 5390 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford

Score: 94, Grade: A

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh

Luna’s Club

Location: 1216 Aviation Blvd., Suite 113, Gainesville

Score: 92, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

Bojangles #985

Location: 2121 Friendship Road, Flowery Branch

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Sally’s Kitchen Thai and Lao Food

Location: 4695 Lanier Islands Parkway, Suite 113, Buford

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh

April 13

Oakwood Elementary School

Location: 4500 Allen St., Oakwood

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh

Dean Myers Elementary School

Location: 2676 Candler Road, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Wauka Mountain Multiple Intelligences Academy

Location: 5850 Brookton Lula Road, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Libby Harrell

Lanier Village Estates

Location: 4000 Village View Drive, Gainesville

Score: 96, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

Target Starbucks T-2387

Location: 5865 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh

Sun Garden

Location: 3630 Thompson Bridge Road, Suite 17, Gainesville

Score: 86, Grade: B

Inspector: Liz Clifford