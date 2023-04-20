Kitchen Inspections: April 13-19

The following are among the food service establishments inspected by the Hall County Environmental Health Department. Food service establishments are given a letter grade that coincides with a percentile: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” (69 and below).
Inspections (and their frequency) of a food service establishment are conducted based on risk categorization. The risk type is determined by the menu items served, the food preparation processes performed and the previous food safety history in the food service establishment.
A new food service establishment that has never served food must score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. When a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued. To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance. Permits must be posted in public view at all times.
Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment. Copies of the rules are available at the Hall County Environmental Health Office.
The rules and regulations are also available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.
To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Hall County Environmental Health Department at 770-531-3973.
April 19
White Sulphur Elementary
Location: 2480 Old Cornelia Highway, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
Howard E. Ivester Early College
Location: 1 Sixth St., Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Gainesville-Hall County Meals on Wheels
Location: 430 Prior St., Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Waffle House #1554
Location: 4770 Friendship Road, Buford
Score: 90, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
La Estacion Restaurant & Grill
Location: 920 Main St., Gainesville
Score: 88, Grade: B
Inspector: Liz Clifford
El Centinela Mexican Restaurant 4
Location: 7380 Spout Springs Road, Suite 170, Flowery Branch
Score: 96, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
Frances Meadows Aquatic and Community Center
Location: 1545 Community Way, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh
Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton
Location: 1400 River Place, Braselton
Score: 98, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
Gainesville-Hall County Senior Center
Location: 434 Prior St., Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
The Twisted Oar
Location: 6900 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford
Score: 91, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Chick-fil-A Robson Crossing at University of North Georgia
Location: 3820 Mundy Mill Road, Oakwood
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
April 18
La Parrilla Mexican Restaurant
Location: 3446 Winder Highway, Suite O, Flowery Branch
Score: 96, Grade: A
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh
World Language Academy at Chestnut Mountain
Location: 4670 Winder Highway, Flowery Branch
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
Hampton Inn
Location: 450 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Gainesville
Score: 95, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
Los Carrillo’s Restaurant
Location: 503 Atlanta Highway, Gainesville
Score: 90, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Bell Minor Home
Location: 2200 Old Hamilton Place, Gainesville
Score: 96, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
The Oaks at Braselton
Location: 5373 Thompson Mill Road, Hoschton
Score: 93, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
Sonic #4909
Location: 3415 Atlanta Highway, Flowery Branch
Score: 96, Grade: A
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh
Caffeine & Octane’s Lanier Raceway
Location: 5301 Winder Highway, Braselton
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
April 17
Martin Technology Academy of Math and Science
Location: 4216 Martin Road, Flowery Branch
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh
The Oaks at Limestone
Location: 2560 Flintridge Road, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Cheeseburger Bobby’s
Location: 5855 Spout Springs Road, Suite A-408, Flowery Branch
Score: 95, Grade: A
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh
Ashton Senior Living - Gainesville
Location: 1012 Enota Ave., Gainesville
Score: 94, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Starbucks Coffee #56073
Location: 5748 Old Winder Highway, Suite 100, Braselton
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
The Landings of Gainesville
Location: 2030 Windward Lane, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Smoky Springs
Location: 940 S. Enota Drive, Gainesville
Score: 99, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
April 14
West Hall High School
Location: 5500 McEver Road, Oakwood
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Chestatee Academy of Inquiry and Talent Development
Location: 2740 Fran Mar Drive, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
Reunion Country Club
Location: 5609 Grand Reunion Drive, Hoschton
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
Coastal Breeze
Location: 5390 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford
Score: 94, Grade: A
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh
Luna’s Club
Location: 1216 Aviation Blvd., Suite 113, Gainesville
Score: 92, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
Bojangles #985
Location: 2121 Friendship Road, Flowery Branch
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Sally’s Kitchen Thai and Lao Food
Location: 4695 Lanier Islands Parkway, Suite 113, Buford
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh
April 13
Oakwood Elementary School
Location: 4500 Allen St., Oakwood
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh
Dean Myers Elementary School
Location: 2676 Candler Road, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Wauka Mountain Multiple Intelligences Academy
Location: 5850 Brookton Lula Road, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Libby Harrell
Lanier Village Estates
Location: 4000 Village View Drive, Gainesville
Score: 96, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
Target Starbucks T-2387
Location: 5865 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh
Sun Garden
Location: 3630 Thompson Bridge Road, Suite 17, Gainesville
Score: 86, Grade: B
Inspector: Liz Clifford