‘If you like oysters, this will be the place.’ Soco set to serve coastal Peruvian cuisine in Gainesville

The tides of 1701 Browns Bridge Road in Gainesville are set to turn once again, this time shoring up coastal Peruvian cuisine.
Vacant since Denny’s shuttered in late 2018 — the sixth restaurant to meet such fate within 20 years — Soco is slated to open Saturday, June 17, and flexes a menu unlike anything Gainesville has seen before, according to owner Angel Retana.
Soco
Slated to open: June 17
Where: 1701 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville
Hours: 4-10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 4-11 p.m. Friday; 3-11 p.m. Saturday; 3-10 p.m. Sunday
More info: socoseafood.com and facebook.com/socoseafood1
“You will not find this menu miles away,” said Retana, who also owns Gainesville Seafood Market & Eatery and El Carreton Mexican Taqueria. “The whole menu is unique. I don’t want to do the same thing over and over — to me, it gets boring. I want to do different things. That was the ideology (behind the menu).”
With chef Ronald Bautista, a native of Peru and owner of Mexico City’s Bolichera 21, helming the kitchen, the full-service restaurant and bar features ceviche, tiradito — a Peruvian dish consisting of thinly sliced raw fish, similar to sashimi, in a spicy sauce — “classics” like fried jumbo shrimp and fish and chips, fresh catches and an oyster bar, along with land fare such as grilled chicken and rib eye steak.
“It’s very laid back — super energetic, simple, great food and hopefully a great ambiance,” Retana said. “That’s it. We wanted to talk with our dishes and experience, and let the rest be.”
According to Retana, sales data from his seafood market, a seven-year fixture of Atlanta Highway, have informed him what diners are craving in the local foodscape.
Oysters, he said, are among the most popular items — behind his bestselling Lowcountry boils, which won’t be on the menu at Soco.
“I don’t want a copycat; otherwise, it would be called Gainesville Seafood Market No. 2. This is going to be its own little thing,” Retana said, adding that if the concept works, he hopes to expand Soco to surrounding areas.
“If you like oysters, this will be the place. Playing around at the seafood market for seven years, we get it — we understand what’s hot. Gainesville really loves oysters.”Initially, patronage will be by reservation only. Reservations can be made online at https://tinyurl.com/yc8akkdn. A reservation link can also be found by visiting Soco Southern Coast on Facebook.