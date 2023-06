‘If you like oysters, this will be the place.’ Soco set to serve coastal Peruvian cuisine in Gainesville

The tides of 1701 Browns Bridge Road in Gainesville are set to turn once again, this time shoring up coastal Peruvian cuisine.

Vacant since Denny’s shuttered in late 2018 — the sixth restaurant to meet such fate within 20 years — Soco is slated to open Saturday, June 17, and flexes a menu unlike anything Gainesville has seen before, according to owner Angel Retana.