‘If you like oysters, this will be the place.’ Soco set to serve coastal Peruvian cuisine in Gainesville

“You will not find this menu miles away,” said Retana, who also owns Gainesville Seafood Market & Eatery and El Carreton Mexican Taqueria. “The whole menu is unique. I don’t want to do the same thing over and over — to me, it gets boring. I want to do different things. That was the ideology (behind the menu).”



With chef Ronald Bautista, a native of Peru and owner of Mexico City’s Bolichera 21, helming the kitchen, the full-service restaurant and bar features ceviche, tiradito — a Peruvian dish consisting of thinly sliced raw fish, similar to sashimi, in a spicy sauce — “classics” like fried jumbo shrimp and fish and chips, fresh catches and an oyster bar, along with land fare such as grilled chicken and rib eye steak.

“It’s very laid back — super energetic, simple, great food and hopefully a great ambiance,” Retana said. “That’s it. We wanted to talk with our dishes and experience, and let the rest be.”