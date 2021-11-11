Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders brings fresh, family-friendly fare to Oakwood

South Hall diners have another option for Southern grub.

Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders is serving grilled and hand-breaded tenders, salads, sandwiches and wraps alongside sides of crinkle-cut fries, cole slaw and Texas toast at 3525 Thurmon Tanner Parkway in Oakwood.

The restaurant opened Nov. 9 where Steak ‘n Shake closed last year. It is part of a development deal bringing upwards of 40 Huey Magoo’s stores to the Greater Atlanta area aimed toward offering customers a “different dining experience,” according to Alex Larson, who’s part of the franchise group behind the Florida-based chain’s North Georgia debut.

While Oakwood’s is the first Huey Magoo’s in Hall County — and Georgia’s fourth to open for business — it won’t be the last. Another Huey Magoo’s is slated to open off Spout Springs Road in Braselton in February or March as part of a new two-building development near Friendship Springs Boulevard and a Publix-anchored shopping center.

According to Larson, Huey Magoo’s is less of a fast-food restaurant and more of a “fast-casual” dining experience bringing a “new variety of fresh-made, steroid- and hormone-free products” and “family-like culture” to the table.

Huey Magoo’s menu is made to order, with the exception of its dips, which are made in-house each morning, and the 24-hour marinades for grilled tenders. So if you’re planning to roll through the drive-thru, you’ll need to place your order online or through the Huey Magoo’s mobile app ahead of time.

“It’s not your run-of-the-mill drive-thru,” Larson said.

Inside, families can gather for a sit-down meal with front counter service. Delivery services via DoorDash and UberEats are expected to launch next month, Larson said.

According to Larson, Huey Magoo’s takes pride in its customer service and community involvement, and invites local nonprofits, church groups, schools and athletic teams to host their fundraising events, spirit nights and victory meals at the new restaurant.

“We’re focused on customer service, on caring for our guests and providing them a different kind of dining experience,” Larson said.

For its first two weeks of business, the restaurant will serve fresh grub from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. After that, hours of operation will be 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The Oakwood restaurant is hiring for management, production and guest experience positions. Available jobs can be accessed online or by texting “HUEY” to 242424. Jobs openings at the Braselton location will be available through the same channels closer to the location’s opening, Larson said.

According to Larson, the company is canvassing potential locations throughout Hall for further expansion.

Franchising inquiries can be directed to Andy Howard at andy@hueymagoos.com.

“We’re very excited to be in Hall County, Oakwood specifically,” Larson said. “We’re a growing company. We’re looking for experienced people who want a different atmosphere than what they’re used to.”