This Gainesville gastropub was once a hub for oil changes and gasoline

Not having a driver’s license at the time, Jack would commute after school and on Saturdays by way of a Schwinn Sting-Ray.



“It looked like a little chopper. I’d ride my bicycle from over close to Gainesville High to that station. Back then, it was OK. They built McDonald’s (around 1969 or 1970) right up there where it is now, and my brother-in-law — I bet I spent a million dollars of his money going up there and getting us some Big Macs. It might be about two or three times a day I’d go up there and get us something to eat. We didn’t get tired of it. Then I’d come back and might help wash a car.”

Opened, to Jack’s estimate, sometime in the 1940s, Harold bought the service station from Ray West in 1969.

In the early 2000s, the building housed Troy Millikan’s law office and the facade was bricked over. Millikan’s office relocated to Green Street in 2019, and the building sat vacant until it was bought by Standard Service.

Some relics of the past withstood the test of time, like a window with the number 400 above the station’s entryway that, found under the flooring during renovations, is part of Standard Service’s interior design.

“History is important (to) a building. … You go into some of these other little Georgia towns, like Milledgeville and some of these other towns that are more into the history, they don’t tear down; they restore. And that’s what Gainesville is just kind of starting to do. It’s a miracle they didn’t just bulldoze (the station).”

Jack had a chance to tour his boyhood haunt while it was under construction to become Standard Service — a nostalgic trip down memory lane that edged toward emotional.

“When I first pulled up and got out of my truck, it was weird — I hadn’t been there since I was 16 years old. It nearly made me feel like crying, because everything was different — the street, the buildings. Nothing was like it used to be. There used to be railroad tracks right there. I was seeing all that in my mind how it used to be, and then how it looks now. It looks like you went to Mars and stayed 50 years and then came back. Nothing’s like it was.”