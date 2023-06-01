Dominican street food is joining the menu in Gainesville. Here’s when and where

After taking a seat in his chair at Dominican Sports Barbershop, Joel Cuesta’s clients can grab a seat and a bite to eat at his new restaurant, conveniently located just next door.
La Santa Burgers and Wings
Slated to open: July 1
Location: 125 John W. Morrow Jr. Parkway, Suite 210, GainesvilleMore info: tinyurl.com/yc39tc4p or instagram.com/lasanta.atl
Slated to open July 1, La Santa Burgers and Wings plans to offer more than its name suggests. The island street food restaurant’s menu features empanadas, chimichurri burgers — a Dominican trademark — loaded fries, a black bean burger for plant-based patrons and mofongo, plantains mashed with garlic, spices and meat or seafood.
While burgers are familiar to most patrons, some of the burgers Cuesta is bringing to the table are unlike anything Gainesville has seen, he said. There’s the mofongo burger, for instance, which is served on a plantain-based bun.
The loaded fries, “yaroa,” are layered with diner’s choice of steak or chicken, sour cream and cheese. The dish can also be ordered with plantain fries instead of traditional French fries.
“It’s very, very different (from) things that are in Gainesville already,” Cuesta said through a translator.
Similarly, the wings will be prepared with a “special type of seasoning,” fried and topped with a special sauce. Cuesta couldn’t divulge the ingredients, but promised the product “will be super good.”
With an open kitchen concept, patrons might just be able to solve the mystery as they watch their food be prepared.
A native of the Dominican Republic, Cuesta has lived in the United States for 10 years and Gainesville for six, and has been the owner of Dominican Sports Barbershop for eight.
Cuesta said it’s been his dream to open a restaurant nearby since opening the barbershop — arguably one of the largest in Gainesville with 18 barbers.
“I will try my best to bring Little Dominican Republic to Gainesville,” Cuesta said. “That way, it gets installed and people can fall in love with it as much as I am. It’s street food — if you go and visit, you can find it anywhere in the streets (or) at a stand and enjoy it.”For more, find La Santa Burgers and Wings on Facebook or @lasanta.atl on Instagram.