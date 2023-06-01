Dominican street food is joining the menu in Gainesville. Here’s when and where

Slated to open July 1, La Santa Burgers and Wings plans to offer more than its name suggests. The island street food restaurant’s menu features empanadas, chimichurri burgers — a Dominican trademark — loaded fries, a black bean burger for plant-based patrons and mofongo, plantains mashed with garlic, spices and meat or seafood.



While burgers are familiar to most patrons, some of the burgers Cuesta is bringing to the table are unlike anything Gainesville has seen, he said. There’s the mofongo burger, for instance, which is served on a plantain-based bun.



The loaded fries, “yaroa,” are layered with diner’s choice of steak or chicken, sour cream and cheese. The dish can also be ordered with plantain fries instead of traditional French fries.

“It’s very, very different (from) things that are in Gainesville already,” Cuesta said through a translator.