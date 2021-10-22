Battle of the Biscuits II: Exploring the breakfast scene in South Hall

Here we go again.
Hall County has plenty of local restaurants, big and small, that serve up tasty biscuits. Taking suggestions from responses to the previous biscuit battle, I set out to compare the consistency, taste, value and presentation of plain biscuits around South Hall while also looking into the makings of each one.
2022 Best of Hall CountyNominations are under way in The Times’ annual Best of Hall County contest. Readers can nominate their picks for best biscuit and many other categories through October. Voting begins Nov. 1. Go to gainesvilletimes.com/bestofhall.
Papa Jack’s Country Kitchen
Down south in Buford, Papa Jack’s serves up a variety of classic Southern breakfast dishes and biscuits with good reviews on social media and elsewhere online. While their recipe remains a secret, Papa Jack’s ensures their buttermilk biscuits are made from scratch daily. Apart from the plain biscuit, Papa Jack’s has an array of toppings to put on your biscuit with everything from jelly to steak — a plus when trying to decide on your morning meal.
The biscuit had a nice presentation at a decent size and great color. The dense, melt-in-your-mouth consistency paired with a salty, buttery flavor make the trip — and $1.20 — well worth it.
My rating: 9/10
Where: 2200 Sparta Way, Buford
Hours: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4:30-8 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 7-11:30 a.m. Saturday; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday
How much: $1.20
Loretta’s Country Kitchen
Made fresh daily, Loretta’s biscuits involve buttermilk, shortening and other ingredients. As add-ons, Loretta’s offers classic staples like egg, cheese, sausage, country ham, steak and gravy.
With a light, fluffy texture, crispy edges, an almost fried, surprisingly buttery flavor and an average price of $1.49, this was a classic Southern biscuit.
My rating: 7/10
Where: 4305 Mundy Mill Road, Oakwood
Hours: 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4:30-8 p.m. Monday-Friday; 6-11 a.m. Saturday
How much: $1.49
Curt’s
At Curt’s, biscuits are scratch-made with buttermilk, shortening and flour, producing a deliciously crispy biscuit that can be paired with sides like grits, fruit, tater tots and hashbrowns.
Curt’s had a crispiness to its biscuits and a toasty, flaky appearance that distinguished them from the others. On the inside, the biscuit was dense with a subtle buttery flavor. Being the least expensive biscuit at only $0.85, Curt’s has a great value for a good biscuit.
My rating: 8/10
Where: 3440 Branch Road, Flowery Branch
Hours: 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday; 6-11 a.m. Saturday
How much: $0.85
Delizio
In Flowery Branch, you can find egg, cheese and a choice of meat for every biscuit at Delizio, as well as a variety of sandwich options for both breakfast and lunch.
Served up freshly toasted, Delizio’s biscuits are the right level of fluffiness on the inside with a flaky exterior. The flavor was a nice buttery taste and nothing too overpowering, which makes it a great vessel for a breakfast sandwich. While the presentation was good, Delizio’s biscuits were smaller than most others, which cost them some points for value.
My rating: 6/10
Where: 5458 McEver Road, Flowery Branch
Hours: 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday
How much: $1.99
After a second round of tasting biscuits, I can conclude that Hall County has a lot more local places to indulge in buttery, fluffy and tasty biscuits than I initially realized. Overall, every restaurant had lots to offer for this Southern classic.