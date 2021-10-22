Battle of the Biscuits II: Exploring the breakfast scene in South Hall

Papa Jack’s Country Kitchen

Down south in Buford, Papa Jack’s serves up a variety of classic Southern breakfast dishes and biscuits with good reviews on social media and elsewhere online. While their recipe remains a secret, Papa Jack’s ensures their buttermilk biscuits are made from scratch daily. Apart from the plain biscuit, Papa Jack’s has an array of toppings to put on your biscuit with everything from jelly to steak — a plus when trying to decide on your morning meal.

The biscuit had a nice presentation at a decent size and great color. The dense, melt-in-your-mouth consistency paired with a salty, buttery flavor make the trip — and $1.20 — well worth it.

My rating: 9/10

Where: 2200 Sparta Way, Buford

Hours: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4:30-8 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 7-11:30 a.m. Saturday; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday

How much: $1.20