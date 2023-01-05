Add tacos to your morning commute when this restaurant, drive-thru opens in Gainesville

Unlike its Atlanta Highway counterpart — which will continue conducting business as usual — the new restaurant boasts a dining room, drive-thru and breakfast offerings, but the most notable feature may be its handmade flour tortillas, which will be exclusive to the brick-and-mortar location and available by the dozen.

The decision was largely inspired by Retana’s five children, whose individual tastes and preferences, particularly where fresh flour tortillas are concerned, proffer “good feedback at home.”

“Street tacos in Mexico (are) only corn; you don’t get flour,” Retana said. “I’m not in Mexico; here, you get flour. There’s nothing better than a handmade flour tortilla and scrambled eggs for a taco in the morning.”

The restaurant’s hours will be 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, with the drive-thru operating around the clock on Fridays and Saturdays.

“El Carreton is known for being open late — the Mexican Waffle House of Atlanta Highway,” Retana said. “We’re staying here late as well.”

The drive-thru drove a lot of Retana’s decision-making for the restaurant, he said.

“We understand with our culture that everything’s go, go, go, go. We had to decide, ‘How can we make a great product in a speed of time where customers will have to be in and out as they’re used to when there’s a drive-thru?’ We want to make sure that experience is what customers expect: fast, good, consistent.”