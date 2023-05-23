A new Tex-Mex restaurant and rooftop bar are opening in downtown Gainesville — but not any time soon

Arellano, a Gainesville native and the developer behind City Mill Market, believes it will be a good location for his latest venture, the still unnamed restaurant.



“We want to make it a cool place to eat, to socialize and to hang out,” Arellano said. “The food has to be great, but the vibe is important, too.”

The menu will be small and consist of classic Tex-Mex dishes like tacos, fajitas, nachos and margaritas, said Arellano, who compared Atlanta-based restaurants like Superica and Humble Pie to the kind of laid-back dining atmospheres he wants to see on the square.

The restaurant doesn’t have a name yet, or a target opening date.

According to Arellano, the space is in need of a lot of interior and exterior construction.

“It is a very old building and we want to make the restaurant right,” Arellano said. “So honestly, it will take at least a year.”