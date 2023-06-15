13 Hall County restaurants to try in 2023

Another series of restaurants have opened since the turn of the year, with several more trailing closely behind, including a hotspot for Dominican burgers and wings, a brunch cafe, a Southern kitchen and bar and The Eatery at Jaemor Farms.
And it’s only June.
To help you keep up with all that’s moving and shaking in the local foodscape, we’ve made a running list of new places to wine and dine — or get a caffeine fix — in Gainesville and Hall County.
Buzzed Bull Creamery and Roll On In
For all those nights patrons of downtown Gainesville find themselves torn between a frozen treat and a nightcap, this new liquid nitrogen creamery offers both regular and alcohol-infused ice creams and milkshakes. The establishment, billed as family-friendly, shares a roof with Roll On In, an Asian fusion concept specializing in hibachi and poke bowls, sushi burritos and appetizers.
Read the full story here.
Where: 130 Bradford St. NE, Gainesville
Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily
Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse & Tavern
Bourbon Brothers features American breakfast, lunch and dinner menus and one of the largest smokers in the region, meaning there’s plenty of brisket, smoked sausage and chicken, baby back ribs and mustard glazed pulled pork in “the pit.” Don’t forget to check out the bourbon bar upstairs, or the live performances in the music hall.
Read the full story here.
Where: 312 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Gainesville
Hours: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 7 a.m. to midnight Friday-Saturday
Big Daddy’s Honky Tonk
Think of this 21-and-older establishment as more of a pseudo convenience store stocked with beer, wine and snacks. Line dancing lessons scuff up the dance floor multiple nights a week, along with live music, karaoke and trivia.
Read the full story here.
Where: 212 Spring St. SW, Gainesville
Hours: 4 p.m. to midnight Wednesday-Thursday; noon to 1:30 a.m. Friday-Saturday; noon to 11 p.m. Sunday
Crumbl Cookies
Hall County houses not one but two Crumbl locations — one in Gainesville and one, more than a year in the making, in Flowery Branch. The franchise’s menu rotates weekly, but the chocolate chip and signature pink-frosted sugar cookies are standard staples.
Read the full story on the Gainesville location here.
Read the full story on the (long-awaited) Flowery Branch location here.
Where: 952 Dawsonville Highway, Gainesville and 5887 Spout Springs Road, Suite D401, Flowery Branch
Hours: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m. to midnight Friday-Saturday
Boarding Pass Coffee
When COVID-19 rerouted travel plans, Boarding Pass Coffee offered a ticket to world destinations through small-batch, specialty grade coffee. Roasted in house at the original Boarding Pass roastery and tasting room in Milton, the coffee is sourced from the owners’ family farm in Brazil, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Rwanda, Uganda, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Honduras, Peru and Colombia.
Read the full story here.
Where: 106 Spring St., Suite 140, Gainesville
Hours: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday
Cotto Modern Italian
Old World flavor and modern sophistication are served in this addition to Gainesville Renaissance on the downtown square. The menu features traditional dishes running the gamut from risottos and grilled meats to classic pastas and gnocchi, meatballs, steamed mussels and wood-fired, Neapolitan-style pizzas along with Italian-inspired cocktails and roughly 50 wines.
Read the full story here.
Where: 106 Spring St. Suite 101, Gainesville
Hours: 5-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 5-10 p.m. Friday; 4-10 p.m. Saturday; 4-9 p.m. Sunday
Kilwins Chocolates, Fudge and Ice Cream
A sweet spring addition to the downtown foodscape helmed by longtime Hall County residents Jeff and Genia Reid, Kilwins is one of the tenants of the Gainesville Renaissance development occupying the “fourth side” of the square.
Read the full story here.
Where: 106 Spring St., Suite 120, Gainesville
Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday
Don Arepacho
Known for its $9.99 lunch specials and drive to “conquer the American palates,” Don Arepacho is tucked inside Sam’s Market on Browns Bridge Road. The menu runs the gamut from empanadas and tacos to soup and hamburgers.
Read the full story here.
Where: 2322 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville
Hours: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily
The Stag Chophouse & Club
Formerly known as chopBLOCK, this rebranded chophouse serves a more elevated dining experience than its pub fare of yore. Under the ownership of business partners Roland Stanley and Jim Tortorelli, whose other businesses run the gamut of beer, wine and wood-fired pies, The Stag serves “clean, simple” American-style dishes.
Read the full story here.
Where: 110 Main St. SW, Gainesville
Hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 1:15 a.m. Monday-Friday; 11 a.m. to 1:15 a.m. Saturday-Sunday
El Carreton 2.0
A brick-and-mortar extension of the longtime taco stand on Atlanta Highway, El Carreton is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Guests move through a Chipotle-style line to customize their tacos, burritos and quesadillas, available on corn or handmade flour tortillas. Tortas, one of the taco stand’s specialties, are also on the menu.
Read the full story here.
Where: 400 Pearl Nix Parkway, Gainesville
Hours: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily
Scooter’s Coffee
Aptly named, Scooter’s is a drive-thru coffee kiosk offering signature coffees, teas, smoothies, breakfast sandwiches and burritos.
Read the full story here.
Where: 2010 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville
Hours: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily
Mediterranean Breeze
Traditional dishes with an American touch are on the menu at Mediterranean Breeze, all of which are scratch-made and aimed to offer a lighter, healthier option to the Hall County dining scene.
Read the story here.
Where: 130 John W. Morrow Jr. Parkway, Gainesville
Hours: 1 p.m. to midnight Sunday-Thursday; 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday-Saturday
McAlister’s Deli
Home to handcrafted sandwiches, salads, spuds and “famous” sweet tea, the Atlanta-headquartered fast food chain neighbors Nothing Bundt Cakes and Taco Mac at New Holland’s City Mill Market.
Read the full story here.
Where: 1979 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Suite 106, Gainesville
Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily