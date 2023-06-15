13 Hall County restaurants to try in 2023

And it’s only June.



To help you keep up with all that’s moving and shaking in the local foodscape, we’ve made a running list of new places to wine and dine — or get a caffeine fix — in Gainesville and Hall County.

Buzzed Bull Creamery and Roll On In

For all those nights patrons of downtown Gainesville find themselves torn between a frozen treat and a nightcap, this new liquid nitrogen creamery offers both regular and alcohol-infused ice creams and milkshakes. The establishment, billed as family-friendly, shares a roof with Roll On In, an Asian fusion concept specializing in hibachi and poke bowls, sushi burritos and appetizers.

Read the full story here.

Where: 130 Bradford St. NE, Gainesville

Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily

Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse & Tavern

Bourbon Brothers features American breakfast, lunch and dinner menus and one of the largest smokers in the region, meaning there’s plenty of brisket, smoked sausage and chicken, baby back ribs and mustard glazed pulled pork in “the pit.” Don’t forget to check out the bourbon bar upstairs, or the live performances in the music hall.

Read the full story here.

Where: 312 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Gainesville

Hours: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 7 a.m. to midnight Friday-Saturday

Big Daddy’s Honky Tonk

Think of this 21-and-older establishment as more of a pseudo convenience store stocked with beer, wine and snacks. Line dancing lessons scuff up the dance floor multiple nights a week, along with live music, karaoke and trivia.

Read the full story here.

Where: 212 Spring St. SW, Gainesville

Hours: 4 p.m. to midnight Wednesday-Thursday; noon to 1:30 a.m. Friday-Saturday; noon to 11 p.m. Sunday

Crumbl Cookies

Hall County houses not one but two Crumbl locations — one in Gainesville and one, more than a year in the making, in Flowery Branch. The franchise’s menu rotates weekly, but the chocolate chip and signature pink-frosted sugar cookies are standard staples.

Read the full story on the Gainesville location here.

Read the full story on the (long-awaited) Flowery Branch location here.

Where: 952 Dawsonville Highway, Gainesville and 5887 Spout Springs Road, Suite D401, Flowery Branch

Hours: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m. to midnight Friday-Saturday