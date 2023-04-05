‘We’re really grateful and ready to move in.’ Hall County families find hope in Habitat homes

A portion of the neighborhood where the two homes were built was donated to Habitat in 2015 following the Great Recession, according to Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Hall County Lila Weaver, bringing some relief to the organization that also has had to cope with the inflated housing market.



With rising building costs and access to affordable housing out of reach for middle- and low-income Americans, Weaver described just how crucial that donation has been for her organization.

“What this means is (affordable housing) is doable,” Weaver said. “There is the opportunity. There is the will. There is the capability to do this and replicate this. There’s a shortage of housing available to average people.”

“That’s what I’m doing here,” she said. “I want to make this so that we can offer affordable housing to those who want a home.”

A common misconception surrounding Habitat homes is that they come at no cost to the families who receive them. But in reality, according to Weaver, while the dedicated homes are more affordable for the absence of labor costs, the families who receive them pay a long-term mortgage just like other homebuyers.

“There are qualifications that they have to meet financially, just like anyone else applying for a loan,” she said. “The benefits are that they put in sweat equity as a part of that. They have financial and educational training that they have to go through. They meet requirements. They not only have to work on their home, but someone else's.”