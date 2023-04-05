‘We’re really grateful and ready to move in.’ Hall County families find hope in Habitat homes

More than 70 supporters and volunteers convened Wednesday, April 5, on Fawn Court in Gainesville to watch Habitat for Humanity of Hall County fulfill its core mission — to provide affordable housing to families in need.
After 4,413 hours of labor devoted by more than 400 volunteers over a 10-month period, the finished products of two newly-built homes were unveiled to Miracle Adkins and Kreneeshia Mitchell and their families just after noon.
During the dedication ceremony, longtime Habitat volunteer Tom Reiter spoke on the impact that volunteers like him have on the organization’s effort to provide affordable housing in a market where homes have become unaffordable.
“That’s just a number unless you think about it,” Reiter said of the hours spent building the two homes. “If we had to hire day laborers at $15 an hour to do what those 432 volunteers did … this would no longer be an affordable house, so don’t underestimate the power of what you’re doing out here.”
Just before Reiter’s remarks, recipients of the newly-built homes expressed their gratitude to those involved.
“Thank you to everyone for coming out today,” Adkins said. “Thank you to everyone who helped build our home. We’re really grateful to all of our donors … just thank you. We’re really grateful and ready to move in.”
A portion of the neighborhood where the two homes were built was donated to Habitat in 2015 following the Great Recession, according to Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Hall County Lila Weaver, bringing some relief to the organization that also has had to cope with the inflated housing market.
With rising building costs and access to affordable housing out of reach for middle- and low-income Americans, Weaver described just how crucial that donation has been for her organization.
“What this means is (affordable housing) is doable,” Weaver said. “There is the opportunity. There is the will. There is the capability to do this and replicate this. There’s a shortage of housing available to average people.”
“That’s what I’m doing here,” she said. “I want to make this so that we can offer affordable housing to those who want a home.”
A common misconception surrounding Habitat homes is that they come at no cost to the families who receive them. But in reality, according to Weaver, while the dedicated homes are more affordable for the absence of labor costs, the families who receive them pay a long-term mortgage just like other homebuyers.
“There are qualifications that they have to meet financially, just like anyone else applying for a loan,” she said. “The benefits are that they put in sweat equity as a part of that. They have financial and educational training that they have to go through. They meet requirements. They not only have to work on their home, but someone else's.”