‘The hardest season of their life.’ One Braselton business owner helping another whose wife is being treated for breast cancer

A Chick-fil-A food truck will be on site from 5-8 p.m., with the bingo games to begin at 6:30 p.m. Individuals can play for $5 per card, and 100% of the proceeds will go to the Cardens.



Martin added that local business owners have contributed prizes ranging from gift cards to free services and products.

The Martins have hosted many a benefactory bingo at their Jefferson taproom, Revival Hall, and plan to continue the trend at Flourish.

“This is part of who we are,” Martin said. “We want to raise money for hurting families in our community. It’s the first (bingo event at Flourish), yes, but it’s something that we’ll do regularly for families in our community. Anyone that’s been through hard seasons — which is all of us — knows that when somebody comes alongside and is encouraging, it matters. It’s hard to go through things alone, so whenever we see that, we want to help wherever we can.”

John Carden said he was “floored” when Martin proposed the idea.

“It’s been a tough almost three years since my wife’s diagnosis,” he said. “The community has been great throughout this time — people bringing food, offering other help and praying for my family.

To pay it forward, Carden said his family will be donating some of Tuesday’s proceeds to Foundations for Living, a Jackson County nonprofit dedicated to equipping low-income families with “inspiration and education” aimed to transform. The organization was founded by the Cardens’ friend Sande Bailey-Gwinn.

“She … makes a difference in our community and we want to pass something along,” Carden said. “We also believe that there (are) other people in our community that can use some of the money for good. Just like our community is offering to love on us, we are going to give some love as well. We firmly believe that ‘love isn’t love until you give it away.’”

As Christians, Martin said the upcoming Bingo for a Cause is just another way for he and his wife to love their neighbors through acts of service.

“When you get to the end of your life, you’re never going to wish you had started more businesses or worked harder or made more money,” Martin said. “It’s always going to come back to relationships — ‘Did I invest in others? Did I help serve?’ That’s the whole point, really. Showing people that we love them. Jesus said, ‘They’ll know you’re Christians by your love.’”

According to Martin, Flourish’s entire business model is centered around loving and serving others, reiterating that beer and wine are “deep in the background of what we’re doing.”

“That is absolutely our hope — that through these events people will see that there’s a whole lot more going on here than just a taproom or a place to hang out,” Martin said. “We love to provide community landing space; through that, we really want to bless the people that come in contact with us.”

Businesses interested in donating prizes for the bingo rounds are encouraged to contact Martin at mike@flourishtaproom.com.

For more information on Tuesday’s Bingo for a Cause and other community events hosted by Flourish, visit the taproom’s Facebook or Instagram.