Meet Mollie, the emotional support dog lending a paw to victims of child abuse in Hall and Dawson counties

Mollie, an 18-month-old Labradoodle, is set to start her training in the next couple of weeks to become a certified emotional support dog, thanks to help from the Rotary Club of Buford/North Gwinnett.

According to Edmondson-Telford Executive Director Heather Hayes, Mollie will interact with children in the facility’s playrooms and serve as a calming, comforting presence as they prepare for their interviews and examinations.

“Because those services can be stressful, we try to reduce that stress as they come in the doors and spend a little time acclimating to this environment, preparing for those services,” Hayes said. “The same way we let the children play in the playroom with toys and blocks and coloring, we want to soothe and comfort them as they head into the forensic interview or forensic medical exam.”

Mollie is expected to complete her training this fall, Hayes said.

In 2016, Hayes participated in a class on using service/emotional support dogs as consoling resources in child advocacy centers during a training for forensic medical exams in Sacramento, California.

“They had started using dogs as such in courts during trials for similar reasons and having good results so we decided to move in that direction,” she said.

Mollie is the second support animal to join Edmondson-Telford.