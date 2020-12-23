Letter-writing initiative brings some cheer to isolated seniors. And you can too

A little kindness goes a long way, especially when it’s shared with those spending the holiday season alone.

United Way of Hall County, Wisdom Project 2030 and Forum Communications teamed up to spread words of encouragement to residents in long-term care and senior living facilities across Hall County. They have dubbed the initiative “Reach Out and Write.”

In mid-December, more than 1,000 letters were distributed to New Horizons Limestone and Lanier Park, Ashton Senior Living, Manor Lake Assisted Living and other homes with seniors who have been isolated to their facilities with little or no visitation because of the COVID-19 pandemic.