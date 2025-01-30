How residents in Cresswind have raised $1 million for Hall County seniors in need The Cresswind at Lake Lanier community is as much about taking care of its neighbors as it is about taking care of the larger Gainesville and Hall County community. The Cresswind LL Community Fund reached a milestone of over $1million given to Gainesville and Hall County non-profits and charities. - photo by Greg Finan Jr. After nine years, the Cresswind LL Community Fund has achieved a milestone: raising over $1 million to assist local seniors in need in Gainesville and Hall County.