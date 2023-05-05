By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Hall County Prayer holds National Day of Prayer event
05052023 PRAYER 4.jpg

Hall County Prayer holds Prayer on the Square Thursday, May 4, 2023, on the National Day of Prayer in downtown Gainesville.

by Scott Rogers
05052023 PRAYER 5.jpg

Hall County Prayer holds Prayer on the Square Thursday, May 4, 2023, on the National Day of Prayer in downtown Gainesville.

by Scott Rogers
05052023 PRAYER 3.jpg

Pastor Jeff Lovell leads an opening prayer Thursday, May 4, 2023, as Hall County Prayer holds Prayer on the Square on the National Day of Prayer in downtown Gainesville.

by Scott Rogers
05052023 PRAYER 2.jpg

Brad Faulkner performs "You're The God Of The City" Thursday, May 4, 2023, during Prayer on the Square on the National Day of Prayer in downtown Gainesville.

by Scott Rogers
05052023 PRAYER 1.jpg

Hall County Prayer holds Prayer on the Square Thursday, May 4, 2023, on the National Day of Prayer in downtown Gainesville.

by Scott Rogers