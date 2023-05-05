Hall County Prayer holds National Day of Prayer event

Hall County Prayer holds Prayer on the Square Thursday, May 4, 2023, on the National Day of Prayer in downtown Gainesville.
Hall County Prayer holds Prayer on the Square Thursday, May 4, 2023, on the National Day of Prayer in downtown Gainesville.
Pastor Jeff Lovell leads an opening prayer Thursday, May 4, 2023, as Hall County Prayer holds Prayer on the Square on the National Day of Prayer in downtown Gainesville.
Brad Faulkner performs "You're The God Of The City" Thursday, May 4, 2023, during Prayer on the Square on the National Day of Prayer in downtown Gainesville.
Hall County Prayer holds Prayer on the Square Thursday, May 4, 2023, on the National Day of Prayer in downtown Gainesville.