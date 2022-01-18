How a Hall County native's flower ministry is spreading love and hope across North Georgia

Resolute on “being the hands and feet of Jesus,” Thornton envelops the entire process, from nomination to delivery, in prayer.

“I have learned that God uses us in our daily lives to make a difference in other people’s lives because he speaks through us and lives in us,” Thornton said. “What if God has this person on my heart because I need to do something to support them so that they know, ‘God is listening to me. He sent this person into my life, and now I know that this person is praying over me?’ From the moment that (the orders) come in, I am praying over them. Most of the time it’s like, ‘OK, God, I’m going in to pick out flowers. Help me know which ones will speak to them and help me to be that example to them as they look at those flowers for the rest of the week.’”

One might assume spending so much time assembling bouquets would become monotonous to a nonprofessional florist, but in Thornton’s case, that isn’t so.

“The stories themselves are empowering enough to not be mechanical with it,” Thornton said. “There are people who have gone through things that just dig into your soul, and you’re just like, ‘This is why I do what I do.’ Every single one. Sometimes in the beginning, it was really hard. I’d say, ‘OK, God, you gave me this opportunity, but I don’t have the money for it this paycheck,’ and then people started donating. This is a God thing, and that’s what keeps me driving, too. God is funding this.”

So far, Thornton has covered ground in Gainesville and Hall County, Commerce, Dawsonville and Cumming.

“I’ve had people ask, ‘Where do you serve?’ and I just say, ‘You let me know where they’re at and we’ll make it happen,’” she said. “I think even if they’re not struggling, you and I still have something that goes on in the back of our minds that maybe we’re battling or facing even though we have a lot of good days. When people are going through a hard time, they’re focused — ‘I need you, God, where are you?’ And then there are times when things are really good and maybe we don’t reach out to God quite as much and we need a subtle reminder that ‘God loves you and he’s still thinking about you.’”