This Gainsville mom wants to raise awareness of rare disease with upcoming walk at Wilshire Trail

A Gainesville mother is calling for the community to come together to raise awareness for a rare disease that hits close to home.

In her home in Gainesville, Haley Queen, alongside her husband, Kevin, raise their two sons, 3-year-old Boyce and 22-month-old Julian, who were each diagnosed at age 1 with eosinophilic esophagitis, an allergic inflammatory disease that affects the esophagus.

EoE occurs when elevated levels of eosinophils, a type of white blood cell, are in the esophagus, causing an allergic reaction to certain foods and leading to difficulty swallowing, pain and vomiting. Significant allergies to multiple foods are associated with the disease, which is most common in White men.

However, Queen was no stranger to EoE. Years prior, her twin sister’s son was diagnosed with the same disease.