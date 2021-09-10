Gainesville First Church of Nazarene marks 75 years of worship and prayer

Gainesville First Church of Nazarene is celebrating a big milestone with its 75th anniversary this weekend.

The community is invited to celebrate with a s’mores campfire and fellowship at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11 and a worship service and catered brunch at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12. The celebration is free to attend and the church asks people to RSVP on its website.

Associate Pastor Ryan Watt is excited to be able to celebrate this milestone with the congregation and community.

“Anyone is welcome to join just like any other Sunday, but we’re anticipating maybe 150 people,” he said.

The church first opened its doors in January of 1946 with the Rev. Hugh Mincey. It grew from serving as a worship and education center into the 9-acre campus it’s on now under Senior Pastor Gary Huff and Watt.