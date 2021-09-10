Gainesville First Church of Nazarene marks 75 years of worship and prayer

Gainesville First Church of Nazarene is celebrating a big milestone with its 75th anniversary this weekend.
The community is invited to celebrate with a s’mores campfire and fellowship at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11 and a worship service and catered brunch at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12. The celebration is free to attend and the church asks people to RSVP on its website.
Associate Pastor Ryan Watt is excited to be able to celebrate this milestone with the congregation and community.
“Anyone is welcome to join just like any other Sunday, but we’re anticipating maybe 150 people,” he said.
The church first opened its doors in January of 1946 with the Rev. Hugh Mincey. It grew from serving as a worship and education center into the 9-acre campus it’s on now under Senior Pastor Gary Huff and Watt.
Church 75th anniversary
What: Gainesville First Church of the Nazarene celebrates 75th anniversary
When: 5 p.m. Sept. 11; 10:30 a.m. Sept. 12
Where: 1301 Otila Drive, Gainesville
More info: gainesvillenaz.com
The church has offered several services to the community over the years. The Nothing Wasted thrift store opened five years ago to provide cheap clothes, books, furniture and more to those in need. The Pantry provides free basic toiletries and household chemicals for people with limited financial resources.
Watt said more is planned in the future.
“Our mission is really that we would help people connect to God and connect to their neighbors,” he said. “Trying to get outside of our walls and into our community and meet needs and meet our neighbors so that we know how to serve them.”
The celebration will be outdoors, but masks and social distancing are recommended. For more information visit gainesvillenaz.com or call 470-228-2480.