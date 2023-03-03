Boys & Girls Clubs of Lanier announces $10M campaign to serve an extra 350 kids. Here are the details

Positive Place Club is scheduled to open in 2024, and the Joseph F. Walters gym by the end of 2023.



Having raised $8.2 million so far, BCGL is nearing its $10 million goal and calling on the community to bring it across the finish line, the organization announced in a press release.

Community leaders spoke Thursday about the importance of the projects during a Capital Campaign Kickoff hosted at the Positive Place Club.

“We need the community to help us close this campaign out and make these projects a reality,” said Greg Katulka, a longtime BGCL board member and chairman of the Great Futures Capital Campaign.

“It has become obvious that the needs of our children are much greater than when I was growing up,” said local business leader Philip Wilheit, a longtime supporter of BGCL and founding member in 1954. “It’s phenomenal what they do, giving the mentoring services, the educational services for these kids, the love they provide for these kids on a daily basis.”