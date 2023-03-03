Boys & Girls Clubs of Lanier announces $10M campaign to serve an extra 350 kids. Here are the details

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Lanier recently announced the public phase of a $10 million capital campaign to replace one of its aging clubs and build a new gymnasium at another, which would allow the organization to serve an additional 350 children and teens each day.
The campaign will fund two projects, including a new flagship club to replace the 50-year-old Positive Place Club near downtown Gainesville, as well as the construction of a new gym at the Joseph F. Walters Club located on Memorial Park Drive.
Positive Place Club is scheduled to open in 2024, and the Joseph F. Walters gym by the end of 2023.
Having raised $8.2 million so far, BCGL is nearing its $10 million goal and calling on the community to bring it across the finish line, the organization announced in a press release.
Community leaders spoke Thursday about the importance of the projects during a Capital Campaign Kickoff hosted at the Positive Place Club.
“We need the community to help us close this campaign out and make these projects a reality,” said Greg Katulka, a longtime BGCL board member and chairman of the Great Futures Capital Campaign.
“It has become obvious that the needs of our children are much greater than when I was growing up,” said local business leader Philip Wilheit, a longtime supporter of BGCL and founding member in 1954. “It’s phenomenal what they do, giving the mentoring services, the educational services for these kids, the love they provide for these kids on a daily basis.”
Built in 1972, the Positive Place Club “is an outdated structure that limits the ability of the organization to provide impactful programs for the kids who need them,” BGCL said. It will be demolished and replaced by a two-story 25,000-square-foot club that will be able to serve 250 more children and teens each day. The first floor will be dedicated to kids K-5, and the second floor grades 9-12.
The club will feature a high school regulation-sized basketball court, as well as spaces for culinary arts, visual and performing arts, workforce and career development and science technology, engineering and math programs.
After it opens, the neighboring Teen Center that currently serves grades 6-12 will be dedicated to serving kids in grades 6-8.
BGCL says the new 6,200-square-foot gym at Joseph F. Walters Club will allow it to serve 100 middle schoolers. As of now, it only serves students grades K-5. “After 5th grade, kids are aged out of the program, leaving families with limited options for children once they begin middle school,” BGCL said.
BGCL partnered with Hall County and received a $750,000 development block grant from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.
“To invest in our youth is to invest in the future of Hall County and I cannot think of a more worthy investment,” said Hall County Administrator Zach Propes.
“This is going to enable us to help at least 350 additional kids that we are not able to support today, so that is where your money is going directly,” said Sean Couch, BGCL board president. “Several naming opportunities are available for over $25K. Anything $500 and above will be recognized in the new Club.”To donate, visit boysgirlsclubs.com/great-futures-hall.