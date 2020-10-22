North Georgia Chamber Orchestra to perform classical, jazz and Motown this Sunday in Gainesville

After nearly 10 months of not performing live, the North Georgia Chamber Symphony is bringing its 20-person orchestra to Westminster Presbyterian Church in Gainesville for a socially distanced concert.

The free show will begin at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, and feature arrangements of classical, jazz and Motown music. Laurin Smith will serve as the show’s conductor. Masks will be required for all attendees.

The members of the professional group hail from different cities in Georgia, including Gainesville, Dahlonega, Athens and Atlanta.

Betty Florence, who plays the symphony’s second violin, said the show will begin with two concertos, one of which was written in the 1700s by Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, a widely celebrated Black composer.

“He was a friend of Mozart,” Florence said. “He was a champion fencer, composer and at one point led the Paris Orchestra. He was very renown.”

Guests can also expect to hear “Autumn” from Antonio Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons,” which will include a solo violin performance from Martha Gardner, concertmaster of Georgia Philharmonic and associate concertmaster of Asheville Symphony Orchestra.

The show will end with a medley of Motown and jazz music, including classic songs like ““My Girl,” “Stop! In the Name of Love,” “I Heard it Through the Grapevine,” “I’ll Be There” and Duke Ellington’s “It Don’t Mean a Thing.”

“I’m excited,” Florence said. “It’s interesting and good music, and people will like it.”