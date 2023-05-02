NGMC Gainesville wants to feature local artwork in its new patient tower. Here’s how to submit a few samples

With Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville’s new 11-story patient tower on pace to open in 2025, the Northeast Georgia Health System is imploring local artists to submit their work for consideration.
According to a news release, the hospital envisions adding artwork depicting Northeast Georgia’s natural beauty across the tower’s 11 floors to enhance the well-being of patients, families and staff.
Artists can submit up to four 20-inch-by-20-inch digital images at nghs.com/art.
Submissions should be an existing piece of work demonstrating the artist’s style, using either oil, acrylic, pastel, watercolor, glass, mosaic tile, photography, metal or mixed media to depict locale-specific scenes such as recognizable landscapes and waterscapes, orchards, florals and garden scenes.
According to the health system, preference will be given to artists living or working in Hall, Banks, Barrow, Dawson, Forsyth, Franklin, Gwinnett, Habersham, Jackson, Lumpkin, Rabun, Stephens, Towns, Union and White counties.
The deadline for submissions is set for May 31.
For additional information, visit nghs.com/growing.