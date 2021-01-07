Jim Hammond receives state honor for contributions in theater education

At the end of a 38-year career in theater education, Jim Hammond received one of his greatest recognitions — the Governor’s Award for the Arts & Humanities.

Hammond, who served as the managing and artistic director for the Gainesville Theatre Alliance since 1990, said he was having lunch with his son when he got the call from Gov. Brian Kemp’s office in early October. In that moment, he said many emotions were swirling in his mind.

“One, it was such an honor, primarily because I’m aware of the extraordinary artists who have received this in the past,” Hammond said.

Some of these people include Kenny Leon, Pearl Cleage and Ed Cabell, the architect of the Gainesville Theatre Alliance and Hammond’s mentor.