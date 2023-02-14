Gainesville artist’s handcrafted jewelry nods to the ‘beautiful mess’ of life

Initially, she felt “a lot of fear, of course. Anything you start or do, even just creating this little space was like, ‘Is it worth it? Can I do it? I don’t know. Let’s just do it.’ It’s super scary to throw yourself out there — ‘Are people going to like it?’ It shows a part of you that’s very vulnerable.”



The only way to overcome her fears, she said, was to face them head-on.

“I just had to do it. I had to throw it out there. It’s just throwing it out, seeing what happens and being OK if it doesn’t work out, or learning from that. I just had to do it, and it was terrifying.”

As an artist, Robson has dabbled in a little bit of everything, from clay to wire wrapping to metalsmithing.

Her shop offers sterling silver and 14-karat gold filled accessories, including hand-stamped birth flower pendants, along with some resin pieces encasing pressed flowers.

“Kind of like a gemstone, each month has its own flower,” she explained. “I just think that’s a beautiful way to represent loved ones.”

Her most popular offering by far is permanent jewelry, a custom-fit chain soldered around the wrist or ankle to eliminate the hassle of wrestling with a traditional clasp every morning. The process is painless, she said, and takes roughly 10 minutes. If the client needs to remove it at some point, the chain can be snipped with a pair of kitchen scissors or nail clippers.

The service has taken off since Robson introduced it about a year ago, perhaps because the concept hadn’t yet gained traction in the North Georgia area.

“I kept seeing the permanent jewelry pop up everywhere and was like, ‘I could probably learn how to do that.’ I had no idea how popular it was going to be — or maybe it was then and I just didn’t know,” Robson said. “Once you start following certain people or categories on social media, then you start to see it everywhere. There was no one local that was doing it. I think there was a place in Atlanta, but other than that, I didn’t see it anywhere, especially in North Georgia.”