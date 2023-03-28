Former Quinlan art camp leader Fox Gradin announces plans to launch her own art camp for kids and adults

Less than two weeks after being ousted from her directorial role over the Quinlan Visual Arts Center’s summer art camp, Gainesville artist Fox Gradin announced plans to host her own art camp for kids in July.
“The details are still fuzzy,” Gradin wrote in her preliminary announcement, adding she’s also working out details and raising funds for additional art camps for older children and adults at her studio, Celestial Studios, in midtown Gainesville.
Gradin hopes to extend the camps to after-school clubs and weekend workshops with the hope of fostering “a safe place for kids and adults alike to get creative, experiment, find themselves and most of all have fun.”