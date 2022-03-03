Cleveland quilting guild stitches friendship, philanthropy and purpose

Gold Rush Quilting Guild
When: 10 a.m. to noon, first and third Wednesday of each month
Where: Friendship Baptist Church, 3513 Westmoreland Road, Cleveland
More info: alenekempton@gmail.com
The fellowship hall at Friendship Baptist Church in Cleveland is teeming with laughter, tears and a sense of belonging on the morning of Wednesday, March 2 — but it’s not a traditional service.
Since 2004, the Gold Rush Quilting Guild has been meeting at the church over a shared love of both sewing and each other. The group prides itself on a relaxed atmosphere where friendship is just as important as the quilts they make.
“I love the ladies and the relaxing,” guild member Sandra Curle said. “A lot of guilds are structured, and this one was more relaxed. It was more like family. It was more like getting to be with friends.”
With meetings on both the first and third Wednesday of each month, avid quilters have more than one opportunity to get involved in the guild.
On the guild’s A-Day, held on the first Wednesday of the month, the quilters gather for activities like raffles, food and a show-and-tell where members can present the quilts and sewing projects they’ve been working on.
The B-Day, held on the third Wednesday of the month, is when the needle meets the fabric as members come ready to quilt in real-time.
Guests and prospective members can visit the guild from 10 a.m. to noon on either day that interests them. There is an annual $20 fee due every April, although joining is as easy as showing up, according to guild member Alene Kempton.
Gold Rush may be about quilting — but it’s also about bonding with other people over the love of a shared hobby while giving back in the process. Nearly every quilt made or shown during the meetings is donated to a charitable cause.
“Charity is our main product,” Kempton said. “We give to the hospital, to the Quilts for Kids group, to veterans — the majority of the quilts made here go to others.”
Last year, the group donated over 200 quilts and other handmade goods to local senior citizens.
It’s not just philanthropy and the love of quilting that brings the members together, however.
Gold Rush fulfills an important social aspect for its members, many of whom are older and live alone. During the early stages of the pandemic, the meetings helped the members stay connected and ward off the damaging effects of social isolation. The group practiced social distancing and mask usage for their safety but still met regularly.
“We kept coming during COVID because we needed that interaction with others,” Curle said. “A lot of us have a little age on us and because of that, a lot of us are home alone. It gave us an opportunity to be with people.”
According to Curle, the meetings have a positive impact on the members' lives and wellbeing.
“I love this guild,” Curle said. “I love the people in this guild. I doubt that I’ve missed one meeting a year. I just love getting out of the house and coming. During COVID, it’s been a lifesaver for a lot of us.”
A private Gold Rush Quilting Guild group can be found on Facebook.