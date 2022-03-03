Cleveland quilting guild stitches friendship, philanthropy and purpose

“I love the ladies and the relaxing,” guild member Sandra Curle said. “A lot of guilds are structured, and this one was more relaxed. It was more like family. It was more like getting to be with friends.”



With meetings on both the first and third Wednesday of each month, avid quilters have more than one opportunity to get involved in the guild.

On the guild’s A-Day, held on the first Wednesday of the month, the quilters gather for activities like raffles, food and a show-and-tell where members can present the quilts and sewing projects they’ve been working on.