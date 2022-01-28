Braselton is about to get more artsy thanks to a new council

“The vision was that there should be art everywhere in Braselton (that is) accessible to the public, and that art should be specific to Braselton,” the town’s manager and clerk Jennifer Scott said. “(We) want art in Braselton to be something that you can’t find anywhere else, that speaks to Braselton and its history and its culture, a reason (behind) why it’s here.”



Braselton’s existing art includes murals downtown, in the parking deck and along the riverwalk, planters and decorative crosswalks stretching from the library across Davis Street and to the town green from the parking deck. They were created as “one-offs,” however, rather than part of a cohesive theme with a definitive maintenance plan, Scott said.

“How does the art in town get maintained so that it remains there over time, and what art is considered temporary? There will be a plan for all of that and how it works together — I think that’s important,” Scott said.