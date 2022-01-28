Braselton is about to get more artsy thanks to a new council

Pops of color are coming soon to public spaces in Braselton thanks to a public art program currently taking shape.
According to its master plan, the Braselton Public Art Program builds upon the town council’s vision to house public art that serves to transform, unify and represent the spirit of the town.
“The vision was that there should be art everywhere in Braselton (that is) accessible to the public, and that art should be specific to Braselton,” the town’s manager and clerk Jennifer Scott said. “(We) want art in Braselton to be something that you can’t find anywhere else, that speaks to Braselton and its history and its culture, a reason (behind) why it’s here.”
Braselton’s existing art includes murals downtown, in the parking deck and along the riverwalk, planters and decorative crosswalks stretching from the library across Davis Street and to the town green from the parking deck. They were created as “one-offs,” however, rather than part of a cohesive theme with a definitive maintenance plan, Scott said.
“How does the art in town get maintained so that it remains there over time, and what art is considered temporary? There will be a plan for all of that and how it works together — I think that’s important,” Scott said.
That plan will be set by the Braselton Arts Council, a newly established nonprofit comprising nine individuals — seven members and two alternates — who will steer the direction of artistic expression throughout the town, namely in the downtown area, parks, gateways and corridors.
Applications for these positions are available now.
According to Scott, ideal candidates include art educators, architects, interior designers, landscape architects, professional artists, art or architectural historians, developers and builders.
Once appointed, the council will work directly with town leadership to fundraise, commission and maintain artwork throughout the town.
Based on feedback garnered from stakeholder surveys conducted to shape the program, Scott said murals, sculptures, light installations and functional art such as decorative bike racks and benches may be on the horizon.
“There’s so many places in town where art could be, on private and public property,” Scott said.
Scott said she hopes to see all nine art council members appointed in March. Beyond that, she’s eager to see the way additional public art will bolster Braselton residents’ sense of pride for their hometown.
“I think it’s one of the things that will bring our community together,” Scott said. “There’s nothing like art to give people a sense of ‘home.’ And when somebody comes to visit, that’s something people will be proud of and want to take people to see.”For more information on the Braselton Public Art Program and Braselton Art Council, visit https://braselton.net/news_detail_T6_R117.php.