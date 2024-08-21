A look at the 2024-2025 theatre schedule for Hall County high schools Get ready for a new season of elaborate sets, meticulously designed costumes, music and acting as Hall County high school theatre troupes prepare to bring to life a plethora of entertaining plays and musicals to the stage for the 2024-2025 season. File photo. With the start of another school year comes a new slate of plays to be performed by up-and-coming thespians participating in high school theatre programs across Hall County.