A documentary on the history of Jim Crow Road is about to release. Here’s how to watch

Her findings were documented in a 90-minute documentary entitled “Jim Crow Rd.,” which releases for public viewing Friday, Oct. 1.

“I had to look into that and figure out what the story was behind that — it’s been something that’s been a part of my existence in Georgia from the beginning,” Long said, noting that though she’s since relocated to Germany, she still has strong ties to the area.

Starting Oct. 1, viewers will be able to find the documentary under the “Documentary Film” playlist on Long’s YouTube channel, Leah Michelle Long.

An hourlong academic version of the film is also available with an accompanying curriculum designed for schools and universities, which can be provided free of charge upon request.

Recently, the documentary was selected for on-campus screening at the Morehouse College Human Rights Film Festival in Atlanta among nearly 60 others “promoting conversations that challenge perspectives and focus on issues concerning humanity.”

For Long, one of the highlights of creating the film was gaining a better understanding of residents’ varied perspectives on Jim Crow Road.

“(The name of the road) had nothing to do with any racial issues, it was that they were trying to honor a person that was in their community that they had known for many years,” Long said. “Other people that were new to the area were bothered by the name of the road and got a sense from either the city or the county that it was assigned to keep certain people out of that community. It was very eye-opening for me to just sit and listen, which I don’t think we do enough in today’s society — allow everyone to have a voice and to speak their concerns and their perspectives.”