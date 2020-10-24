Are kids trick-or-treating this year? Hall residents share plans for Halloween

With Halloween underway, one question has popped into many parents’ minds — Will there be trick-or-treating this year?



The pandemic is still in full swing, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still advises against gathering in large groups.

On the CDC website’s holiday celebration page, it categorizes lower risk, moderate risk and higher risk seasonal activities. It labels traditional trick-or-treating as a “higher risk,” and recommends avoiding it, according to a previous article from The Times.

Both Trick-or-Treat on the Trail, which takes place annually at the Midtown Greenway, and Trick-or-Treating on the Square have been canceled, but many families in Hall County are still carrying on the tradition in their own neighborhoods.

Rona Falls, who lives in Mundy Mill, said she has already picked out a costume for her 8-year-old daughter, Lizzy, and they plan to trick-or-treat. She said her neighborhood is also holding a contest for the best Halloween-decorated home.

After walking from door-to-door with her daughter, Falls said she intends to set up camp on her porch.

“I’ll have a basket of candy, and I won’t go near anyone,” she said. “They can grab the candy and move along. Our neighborhood has always been really busy during Halloween. I feel confident about it. It’s going to be spaced out.”

Diana Blankenship Osorio, a Flowery Branch resident, said five of her kids plan to go trick-or-treating in the traditional way while wearing face coverings. Instead of handing out candy, she said some of her neighbors will set the treats on the edge of their driveways for children to take.

“I live on Sterling on the Lake, and it’s really busy every year,” Blankenship Osorio said. “Knocking on doors and getting candy isn’t more of a risk than sending kids to school every day.”

Maggie Shay, activities director of Sterling on the Lake, said the community’s Homeowners Assocation sent out the CDC’s recommendations for celebrating Halloween to each resident. She said those who don’t want to accept trick-or-treaters have been encouraged to turn off their lights.

The Friday before Halloween, Shay said Sterling on the Lake will hold a distanced costume parade and hang out goodie bags from the clubhouse.