Why Mulberry RiverWalk in Braselton will be closed for 12-18 months

A two-mile Braselton nature trail that features some 100 acres of greenspace is temporarily closing Monday, March 21, as the town works to restore Mulberry River stream banks.
The project “will restore and stabilize portions of the west bank of the Mulberry River and will protect the town’s important water and wastewater infrastructure,” including the trail, Mulberry RiverWalk, according to a town press release.
During the work, “there will be numerous trucks hauling surplus earth from the riverbank to an offsite location, as well as equipment and material being delivered for the restoration process,” according to the town.
Trucks will travel Fisk Falls Drive, Madrid Falls Drive and Liberty Church Road.
The RiverWalk travels along the Mulberry River, including a section of Braselton in South Hall. Braselton is also in Barrow, Gwinnett and Jackson counties.
The restoration is expected to take 12-18 months to complete. When the project is done, Braselton “will begin to restore and rebuild the trail … better than ever,” the town said.
The trail dates to 2001 with the development of Mulberry Park, Riverbend and the Falls of Braselton neighborhoods east of Old Winder Highway/Ga. 211.
During that time, 107 acres of greenspace were dedicated to the town, according to Braselton.