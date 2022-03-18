Why Mulberry RiverWalk in Braselton will be closed for 12-18 months

A two-mile Braselton nature trail that features some 100 acres of greenspace is temporarily closing Monday, March 21, as the town works to restore Mulberry River stream banks.

The project “will restore and stabilize portions of the west bank of the Mulberry River and will protect the town’s important water and wastewater infrastructure,” including the trail, Mulberry RiverWalk, according to a town press release.

During the work, “there will be numerous trucks hauling surplus earth from the riverbank to an offsite location, as well as equipment and material being delivered for the restoration process,” according to the town.